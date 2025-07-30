Mariners acquire reliever Caleb Ferguson in trade with Pirates, sources say

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

In the buildup to Thursday’s MLB trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the most active teams in pursuit of bullpen help.

And they are, indeed, in the process of finalizing a trade for one veteran reliever.

It’s just not the big-name relief pitcher everyone is holding out for.

The Mariners are acquiring Caleb Ferguson, a 29-year-old left-handed reliever, from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told The Times.

Jeter Martinez, a 19-year-old pitcher at Low-A Modesto, is going back to Pittsburgh in exchange, sources said.

Martinez is ranked as Seattle’s No. 22 prospect per Baseball America. The Mariners signed Martinez for $600,000 as part of their 2023 international signing class.

The Mariners have been heavily connected to various other high-end relievers, including Twins star closer Jhoan Duran. Minnesota is seeking a hefty package of two elite prospects for Duran, sources say.

The acquisition of Ferguson does not preclude the Mariners from making additional bullpen upgrades, a source said. The Mariners remain in the mix for Duran.

Ferguson signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pirates for the 2025 season. He will be a free agent this winter.

In 45 appearances for the Pirates, Ferguson has a 3.74 ERA with a 34-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43.1 innings. He has allowed only one home run this season.

“He makes Seattle’s bullpen deeper and gives them another option against lefties, though he’s not quite the dominant arm you’d put in front of Brash and Muñoz for a knockout 7-8-9 triumvirate,” one National League scout said.

Ferguson spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking in in 2018 and winning a World Series ring in L.A. in 2020.

He split time between the Astros and Yankees in 2024.

“Ferguson is a four-pitch guy with three different fastballs and a curve,” the scout said. “Nothing individually wows you but everything moves and he’s adept at running all four pitches off of the barrel. He’s got above average control and command and stays out of trouble areas pretty well. He’s fairly tough on lefties but isn’t a LOOGY [Lefty One-Out Guy], he’s well rounded and his splits aren’t that dramatic in part because he’s not reliant on one plus pitch that gets chase against certain player types.”

Adding Ferguson gives the M’s another option against left-handed hitters, though he has faced more righties (102) than lefties (74) this season, holding righties to a .250 average with a .327 on-base percentage, one home run and a 20-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Lefties are hitting .167 against him with only one extra-base hit.