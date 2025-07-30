Ted Cruz defends Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle denim campaign controversy

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025, in London. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Sen. Ted Cruz has come to the defense of Sydney Sweeney and her new American Eagle ad campaign, which has divided the internet in recent days, with some likening it to Nazi propaganda.

The Republican senator wagged his finger at the woke community, chastising their outrage in a social media post that also included an image of a topless Sweeney in the American Eagle jeans at the center of the controversial ad.

“Wow,” Cruz wrote on X. “Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well.”

Cruz is apparently referencing the backlash sparked by 27-year-old Sweeney’s campaign, made up a slew of sexy clips and photos of the actress sporting American Eagle Denim. It’s been accused of containing racial undertones given it’s tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” is an obvious play on words, suggesting the actress — who has blonde hair and blue eyes — has “great genes.”

In one video, Sweeney can be seen sporting a denim jacket and lounging while she zips up a pair of blue jeans.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” she says. “My jeans are blue.”

Some social media users were quick to bash the brand for promoting eugenics and white supremacy, while others, like Cruz, took to Sweeney’s defense.

“Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell responded, a seeming reference to Trump’s comments about Cruz’s wife Heidi during the 2016 election. “I’m sure that will poll well at home!”

Others online referenced a 2017 scandal that saw Cruz “like” an explicit porn video from the account @SexuallPosts.

“There’s literally no reason for you to comment on this story,” another person wrote to Cruz.

Neither Sweeney, nor American Eagle have commented on the controversy.