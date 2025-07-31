Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon A. Werner, of Colbert, and Rebecca L. Servine, of Spokane.

Daniel K. Christensen, of Otis Orchards, and Lauren E. Rochon, of Davenport, Wash.

Dylan B. Carmichael, of Cheney, and Brynne M. Varvel, of Bloomington, Ind.

Jack T. Wardian and Halee M. Pasby, both of Spokane.

Moses Mikheyev, of Spokane Valley, and Oxana Tirzili, of Spokane.

Michael L. Kunzler, of Sparta, Mich., and Hanna C. Thompson, of Spokane.

Yanick Bleumers and Kira N. Long, both of Silverdale, Wash.

Anthony J. White and Jordan M. Rullman, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Board of Trustees of the Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust v. Tah, money claimed owed.

Central Park Condominium Association v. Jennifer H. Murray, foreclosure.

Estate Lap Van Kim, et al. v. Travis Liles, et al., restitution of premises.

Investor Holdings LLC, et al. v. Craig A. Rudder, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Nicholas Gilkes, et al., restitution of premises.

Alan Marshall v. Matthew Wayne, et al., restitution of premises.

Terra Firma Flats LLC v. Brittany Vigneri, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Jessica Jones, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Darrell Enos, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Grogan, Lisa and Timothy

Fausett, Emily A. and Harley D.

Blum, Bonnie R. and Robert

Cosma, Cristian and Mihaela

Varga, Stacer E. and Michael B.

Seldon, Christina E. and Jackson, Keon L.

Songe, Allison P., Jr. and Alfaro, Michele L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Richard L. Nice, 68; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment.

David Fulton, 62; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jeremy H. Bartlow, 24; $1,846 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, unlawful domestic imprisonment, fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an unattended vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Vanessa B. Bearshield, 36; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree organized retail theft, bail jumping and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sydnee N. Pauline, 32; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Reginald R. Kinsey, 40; $15 restitution, 126 days in jail with credit given for 126 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment and two counts of order violation.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Justin M. and Tatiana Dominguez, Spokane; debts of $581,652.

Chris H. and Christine N. Ballard, Spokane Valley; debts of $1,120,596.

Nathaniel L. and Kristen L. Harvey, Spokane; debts of $563,748.

Shannon Pascal Sorey, Spokane; debts of $40,888.

Jeffrey J. Edwards and M. Despojo Edwards, Spokane Valley; debts of $269,928.

Jeremy T. Green and Ginelle D. Kauiona Ginden, Spokane; debts of $253,886.

Mitchell Z. Hamm, Spokane; debts of $36,494.

Reilly Claridge, Airway Heights; debts of $27,313.

Scott D. and Brenda M. McGeorge, Spokane Valley; debts of $29,209.

Geri A. Park, Newman Lake; debts of $133,521.

Honor R. Bullock, Elk; debts of $36,343.

Jordan M. Francis, Davenport, Wash.; debts of $287,450.

Tyler J. Reinert, Spokane; debts of $63,196.

Jeffrey G Mynatt, Cheney; debts of $13,772.

Allen R. Hess, Spokane Valley; debts of $26,844.

Darrel R., Jr. and Joni R. Startin, Spokane; debts of $625,145.

Nayeli Talamantes-Tenorio, Moses Lake; debts of $43,557.

Felicia I. Almandares, Moses Lake; debts of $35,805.

Gladys Salinas, Moses Lake; debts of $291,404.

Heather A. Gibson, Spokane; debts of $168,842.

Wage-earner petitions

Jason T. Farley, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jarrod D. John, Spokane; debts not listed.

Francisco Arroyo, Othello; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Amber J. Elwell, 31; 19 days in jail, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Kirill V. Enikeev, 26; 12 days in jail, operating a vehicle without a license, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Michael J. Fagan, 41; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lorrie B. Ferris, 43; one day in jail, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Crista M. Gladwill, 51; 13 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Edward W. Prokhnevskiy, 18; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Anastasia T. Wilson, 36; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Shawn D. Hall, 37; 127 days in jail with credit given for 127 days served, reckless endangerment.

Carlos A. Hughes, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dillon A. Kalkins, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Evan J. Moffitt, 25; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Memory R. Lamere, 31; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Mayra E. Garcia, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.