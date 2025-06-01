Seattle Storm’s comeback falls short against Las Vegas Aces

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Down three points with 13.3 seconds left, Storm coach Noelle Quinn called a timeout needing a three-pointer to force overtime.

However, Skylar Diggins threw inside to rookie center Dominique Malonga, who missed a short jumper.

Former Storm star and Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd canned two free throws at the other end and the Storm lost 75-70 on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Two weeks into the WNBA season, the Storm (3-4) have nosedived into three straight losses that’s erased the gains from an early three-game winning streak.

In their previous outing, Seatle’s defense faltered in the second half while giving up 60 points during a 94-87 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

On Sunday, the Storm trailed 14-11 early and was outscored 13-2 while falling behind 27-17 after the first quarter.

Gabby Williams led Seattle with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting and four rebounds while Skylar Diggins had 11 points and five assists.