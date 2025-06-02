Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lucas J. Guin and Johanna H. Jared, both of Spokane.

Omar A. Vazquez and Caitlin A. B. Baffi, both of Spokane.

Gregory E. Chute and Brooklyn A. M. Oneita Park, both of Airway Heights.

Logan M. Kurucz and Alta S. K. Hipple, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Clawson and Taylor L. Schwartzenburg, both of Deer Park.

Eduardo V. Farias and Megan S. Williams, both of Spokane.

Nigel I. Henderson and Jessica N. Brock, both of Spokane Valley.

Jack T. Yucknut and Emma C. Zerba, both of Deerfield, Ill.

Shayan Shahrabadi and Kacie N. Whitten, both of Spokane.

Scott A. Pella, of Medical Lake, and Angela M. Klein, of Spokane.

Scott Sherman and Carol S. King, both of Cheney.

Andrew H. Taylor and Amanda L. Beagle, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Johnathon J. Van Houdt and Alexis M. McHan, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew G. Henley and Breanna E. Vielguth, both of Spokane.

Jimmie L. Glasco, of Spokane Valley, and Carolyn B. Sherrill, of Central Point, Ore.

Brady A. Jones and Hannah N. Lundblad, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael S. Finkle and Terri L. Nichols, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Ashley Nuttall, et al., restitution of premises.

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Krystoffer Smith, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Samuel Burnsworth, et al., restitution of premises.

Recorprealty LLC v. John Thompson, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Danielle Meredith, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Abby McDowell, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Michelle Griffith, restitution of premises.

River City Management LLC v. George Kalman, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jenwor Mea, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Meier, Sarah and Jonathan L.

Altig, John M. and Deanna R.

Stark, Dusty K. M. and Amanda J. M.

Pope, Elisa A. and Dagastino, Jeffery R.

Sharp, Sara J. and Ryan M.

Johnson, Amanda S. and Tirrell

Laird, Christopher M. and Bethany J.

Fischer, Steven J. and Kaitlyn M.

Allbee, Christopher A. and Kimberly A.

Gnatenko, Jennifer A. and Oleg V.

Duhon, Christopher J. and Livingston, Oshin. J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Aaron M. Woodward, also known as Jonathan M. Molchak, 34; 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree identity theft.

Lucas E. Beall, 28; nine months in jail with credit given for 148 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jackson F. Potter, 29; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Devontaye I. Lyghts, 20; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel.

Eric E. O’Donnell, 52; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Jacob M. Slaughter, 19; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic stalking and disclosing intimate images.

Dane K. Hulings, 43; 8.25 months in jail with credit given for 447 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit assault and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Gabriel B. Mewa, 21; $2,809.20 restitution, 62 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Antonio D. Villanueva, 31; $700 restitution, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn M. High-Edward

Matthew W. Boe-Ballard, 18; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree attempted theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Virginia D. Applington, Spokane Valley; debts of $127,633.

Astrid M. Hinojosa, Quincy; debts of $12,286.

Cynthia M. Inkrott, Spokane; debts of $53,755.

Anna M. VanDyke, Spokane; debts of $137,949.

Eugene M. Spooner and Susan M. Spooner, Spokane Valley; debts of $328,558.

Austin L. Schneider, Ephrata; debts of $33,990.

Jeffrey L. and Melody M. Haynes, Medical Lake; debts of $233,404.

Ronald E. Jobe, Spokane; debts of $173,648.

Franklin W. Brown, Spokane; debts of $277,653

Steven P. and Wendy J. Meisner, Colbert; debts of $1,674,972.