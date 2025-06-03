Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher J. Dawson and Tia K. Adams, both of Spokane.

Tyler H. Sullivan and Rilee E. Emswiler, both of Deer Park.

Jesse J. Osborne and Karena R. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Breanna N. McAfee and Rachel L. Hardman, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Cherkashin and Emiliya I. Medvedev, both of Spokane.

Joseph T. G. Fitzpatrick and Clare M. Young, both of Colbert.

Blaine M. Beeman and Elizabeth C. Pike Erb, both of Colbert.

David N. Gardner and Erin R. Plummer, both of Spokane.

Timothy E. Orth and Mariza M. King, both of Spokane.

Carson J. Torkelson and Chelsea L. Elmer, both of Spokane.

William J. Norris and Jaycie J. Knudson, both of Spokane.

Tylor C. Labelle and Grace A. Ellis, both of Spokane.

Noah A. Hernandez Sciarrotta and McKenna P. Singer, both of Spokane.

Damian D. McQuire and Heather C. Melton, both of Spokane.

Benjamin A. Jamison and Anna M. Anderson, both of Liberty Lake.

Brock A. Weilep, of Colville, and Emma G. Buchmann, of Ephrata, Wash.

Peter D. Fransk and Anna E. Brown, both of Cashmere, Wash.

Regan C. Demello and Lisa M. Clerique, both of Deer Park.

Colin S. Pfening, of Colbert, and Abby L. Fountain, of Mead.

Jeffrey C. Smith and Ireen Kim, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shelly L. Toone v. Beau West Apartments LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knowles, Kelson and Faragke, Tiya B.

Giffing, Bryce A. and Tyler C.

Jennings, Randi L. and Raymond E., Jr.

Walrath, Charles W. and Kate O.

Madumere, Udochukwu and Moses, Jessica M.

McGlothlin, Lindsey J. and Perry, Kevin E.

Rawls, Rodger R. and Galbreath-Rawls, Marcie A.

Hewitt, James F. and Cindy E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Zion Carter, 42; 45 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Shannon L. Bickell, 52; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Randall H. Blanton, 55; 54 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Elias A. Curtis, 22; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, disorderly conduct.

Daniel H. Dunbar, 45; 60 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Joanne M. Freeman, 55; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael L. Pinkham, 31; 90 days in jail, resisting arrest, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Caitlyn E. Presswood, 32; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Setarah K. Bacon, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Henry J. Bronson, 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Bryant K. Brown, 58; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Isaiah H. Dolan, 19; $145 fine, second-degree driving with suspended license amended to third-degree driving with suspended license.

Randall B. Jones, 70; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph P. Compogno, Jr., 68; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jonothan A. Delay, 34; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and failure to surrender suspended license.

Zachery B. Eudaily, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nathan E. Foreman, 30; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and two counts of harassment.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Eddie R. Hall, 61; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew D. Landreth, 19; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Jason L. Harold, 41; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.

Mikayla R. Ibach, 27; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Lamar T. McKenzay, 48; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Kael R. Miller, 16; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.