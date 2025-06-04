Rogers High School: Marcus Erlinso found friends, perseverence and healing on the football field

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Marcus Erlinso entered Rogers High School carrying a heavy burden. He’d experienced something no one should endure and found it difficult to talk about.

“I was dealing with mental health issues. My friends said I should try out for football,” he said. “I was scared – I’d never played.”

Anxious, all he heard about tryouts was 6:30, so that’s when he showed up.

“Practice was ending then, and everyone gave me a hard time, but it eased my nerves.”

He made the team, and that made a world of difference for a hurting young man.

“Football helped save my life,” he said. “It was the first time I’d ever done a sport. It gave me a reason to work hard.”

With the support of caring staff and a cadre of friends, Erlinso finally voiced his struggles.

“I was able to open up about being a victim of sexual assault.”

Dealing with the resulting trauma while tackling high school wasn’t easy.

“Marcus has shown great strength and perseverance in overcoming multiple challenges. He became open and honest about what was going on,” said adviser Kathleen Law. “He faced significant obstacles that could have hindered his academic progress, yet he has consistently demonstrated commitment to his education.”

And he was a force on the football field.

“The kid is talented,” football coach Ryan Cole said. “He’s interested in playing at the next level, and he has that capability. He made first team all-league his junior year.”

As a defensive tackle, Erlinso made some hard hits. He took plenty of hits, toob which resulted in concussions and a knee injury.

“The injuries physically hurt, but it hurt just as much not being able to play with my friends,” Erlinso said.

His injuries left a gap on the field in more ways than one.

“Marcus’ teammates love him,” Cole said. “Him not being on the field hurt us pretty good.”

Those football injuries caused him to miss a substantial amount of school. He worked hard to catch up, sought help when needed, and prioritized his well-being as much as possible.

“His ability to push through difficult circumstances while maintaining a strong work ethic speaks volumes about his character and determination,” Law said.

Erlinso said those difficulties taught him a lot.

“I learned how to persevere through hard times – how to have integrity,” he said. “Being a good person is more important than being a good football player.”

That integrity shone brightly both on and off the field.

“He made thoughtful and ethical decisions, even in challenging circumstances,” Law said. “His strong sense of integrity is one of his most admirable qualities. It’s evident in all aspects of his life, from academic pursuits to his interactions with others.”

During his senior year, he pushed himself to try something new – he joined the choir.

“I was scared to join, now I regret that I didn’t do it sooner,” he said.

Not only does he sing, he sings well, and he landed the role of Mufasa in the school’s production of “The Lion King.”

“Singing is fun,” said Erlinso. “I think everyone should sing.”

His ability to connect with people impressed the staff at Rogers.

“Marcus has shown amazing respect for others. Whether working with peers, teachers, or members of the broader community, he consistently treats everyone with kindness and consideration,” Law said.

She said students gravitate to him and his innate leadership skills.

“I loved leadership class – being able to serve the school and raising school spirit,” Erlinso said. “The community at Rogers is the best!”

He especially enjoyed history classes.

“I had great teachers – they inspired me.”

Erlinso plans to attend Whitworth University in the fall and has his sights set on becoming a history teacher.

More than that, he continues to be open about the assault he endured, hoping his example will help others heal.

“I’m a big guy, but someone like me got sexually assaulted,” he said. “It took a toll, but I didn’t let it define who I am. My Christian faith helps define who I am. I want to be a voice – a role model for others.”