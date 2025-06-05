Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron N. Shuff and Britney M. Reynolds, both of Greenacres.

Donivan T. Floyd and Rylan K. Ascher, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Gunnar A. Stauning and Emily J. Dvorak, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Robert G. Parsano and Ariana R. Parongao, both of Spokane.

Kyle T. Thompson and Caitlin T. Smith, both of Medical Lake.

Herbert M. Estevao and Cynthia L. Gamboni, both of Liberty Lake.

Daniel I. Hayward and Fiona F. Shaw Sands, both of Spokane.

Jeremy R. Whisman and Corrin M. Fields, both of Deer Park.

Alec J. Holtzappel, of Spokane Valley, and Hannah E. Hahner, of Rosalia.

Aidan M. Fritz and Mary E. Brown, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Desiree D. Eckard, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Robert J. Burnell, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association V. Rachelle A. Jameson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Keith Laborde, et al., money claimed owed.

Tara Sligar v. Diane Leo, complaint for damages.

J.P. v. Faith Baptist Church of Spokane and Daniel Cunning, complaint for sexual abuse, negligence and other damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Higgins, Abigail D. and Grant A. V.

Hagan, Whitney D. and Dale R.

St Marie, Terry L. and Glenn M.

Ehrler, Kyle A. and Rozella L.

Sluder, Olivia G. and Zachary D.

Grorud, Angela and Brede S.

Tomas, Courtney M. and Weicht, Jakob T.

Jurney, Jeffrey R. and Gloria

Achziger, Asenah and Hillerbrandt, Kevin

Parks, Keeshia and Hall, Christopher

Russell, William and Tracy

Ruiz-Gomez, Luz and Hale, Anthony

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kathryn Lemke, 37; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Mashia J. Walker, 24; $2,500 restitution, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Porter W. Phillps, Jr., 51; 15 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Doniel P. Richard, 42; 31 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, collection of unlawful debt and use of proceeds of criminal profiteering.

Adam M. Chavez, 30; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshua Lowman, 19; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jayden J. Basden, 25; 26 months in prison, 13 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted domestic assault, domestic residential burglary, order violation and third-degree domestic assault.

Rodney J. Rorabeck, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Joseph Odden, 38; $545.59 restitution, 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Jina Comto, 32; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Tommy Elands, 45; one month in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Thomas M. Oganga, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Casey C. N. Riendeau, 44; $700 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Derek F. Alford, 21; 11 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Todd A. Pendell, 58; 120 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Robert J. Angle Pimentel, 20; 12 days in jail, defecating in public.

Ethin S. Rettkowski, 19; 31 days in jails, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Lisa N. Stueve-Reese, 46; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jennifer L. Thompson, 35; 15 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Caisha J. Wilmoth, 32; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.