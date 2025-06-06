Film calendar

“Power Rangers” – 30th anniversary with special guest Steve Cardenas. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $10. (509) 327-1050.

“Top Gun” – The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. When hotshot fighter pilot Maverick is sent to the school, his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman. Rated PG. 1 hour, 49 minutes. 5:15 p.m. Friday. 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. (509) 327-1050.

“Old Boy” – After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must track down his captor in five days. 2 hours. Rated R. Showing 7:30 p.m. Friday. 5 p.m. Sunday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $5. (509) 327-1050.

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” – A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life. Rated R. 1 hour, 34 minutes. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $8. (208) 882-8537.

“Friendship” – A suburban dad falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor. Rated R. 1 hour, 40 minutes. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 209-2383.

“Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox” – What happens if you travel back in time and eliminate your younger self? Terminally bored mad genius Tim Travers seeks to find the answer and unravel the time traveler’s paradox. The Result? A crazy comedic adventure beyond comprehension. NR. 1 hour, 35 minutes. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. 4 p.m. Monday. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 209-2383.

Farmers Market Cartoons – A delightful selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Drop in anytime. 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through the summer. Rated G. Free. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 882-8537.

“How to Train Your Dragon” – A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Rated PG. 1 hour, 38 minutes. Showing 2 p.m. Saturday.2 p.m. Sunday. Free. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. (509) 327-1050.

“Good Night, and Good Luck” On Broadway – As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Not Rated. 2 hours. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 882-8537.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” – Two rock-’n-rolling teens, on the verge of failing their class, set out on a quest to make the ultimate school history report after being presented with a time machine. Rated PG. 1 hour, 30 minutes. 6 p.m. Monday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave.

Moonshine: Artisan Night Market & Moonlit Movies – Featuring local makers, artists, and small businesses offering handmade goods, gourmet treats, and specialty items, live music and performances, on-site food vendors and a classic or fan-favorite movie under the stars each week at dusk. 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays Through August. Free. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. (509) 466-0667.

“Sonic 3” – Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Rated PG. 1 hour, 50 minutes. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. (509) 327-1050.

“Materialists” – A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. Rated R. 1 hour, 56 minutes. Showing 4:45 and 7 p.m. Thursday. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 209-2383.

“The Life of Chuck” – A life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Rated R. 1 hour, 50 minutes. 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 209-2383.