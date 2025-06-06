Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Micah S. Gutman and Grace K. Nease, both of Spokane.

Aiden J. Parker and Journi S. Mizner, both of Newport, Wash.

Russell D. Johnson and Madison E. Mahaffey, both of Spokane.

Hunter J. Jensen and Ashley N. Zollinger, both of Spokane.

Nathan D. Nicholson and Joselyn R. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Benjamin R. Coleman and Kathryn A. Morley, both of Airway Heights.

David M. Hemmerling and Fiona L. Sonduck, both of Spokane.

Bradley T. Benson and Andrea N. Kingman, both of Greenacres.

Ethan J. Frank and Emma R. Stallings, both of Colbert.

Nicholas M. Taylor and Kaydence D. De Castro Sanchez, both of Liberty Lake.

Brandon A. Wilson and Sarah R. Andersen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Garion Kimball, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Eltina Jacob, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Caitlin King, et al., property damages.

Brandon Olson v. Darlene Langdon and Langdon Holdings LLC, complaint.

Northwest Organix LLC v. Darlene Langdon and Langdon Holdings LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bryant-Adkins, Breember M. and Adkins, Tyler A.

Fletcher, Edward P., IV and Laurie M.

Molina, Ashley A. A. and Julien, Joshua E.

Trimmer, Angela K. and Garrett D.

Willard, Alyson S. and Cory S.

Akhmadjonov, Lyudmila V. and Myasnikov, Andrey B.

Scott, Megan B. and Nathaniel V.

Yeremkin, Anna A. and Ivan

Stauffer, William J. and Jennifer D.

Svirgun, Karina L. and Vitaliy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cody A. Dewitt, 31; $739.18 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jamie B. Robison, 49; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Edward F. Ramey, IV, 19; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Nita J. Abrahamson, Spokane; debts of $109,330.

Brian D. and Haley N. Alexander, Spokane; debts of $306,706.

Steven G. N. Fitrakis, Liberty Lake; debts of $18,416.

Donald J. and Victoria S. Reed, Albion, Wash.; debts of $37,641.

Michelle M. Awe, Airway Heights; debts of $25,450.

Anthony D. Jones and Brandy S. Sumpter, Spokane Valley; debts of $89,911.

Andrew J. and Samantha J. Oglesby, Spokane; $146,515.

Howe Trucking, Inc., Spokane; debts of $2,192.716.

Steven W. Maisano, Spokane; debts of $954,235.

Jennifer L. Hubbard, Othello, Wash.; debts of $292,585.

Kevin and Celena Heeb, Moses Lake; debts of $321,535.

Scott L. and Rachel E. Roberge, Spokane; debts of $451,683.

Hope M. Miller, Spokane; debts of $21,716.

Melecio Llamas-Serafin, Royal City, Wash.; debts of $124,281.

David and Christina A. Uhlenkott, Spokane; debts of $95,861.

Giovanni M. Beltran, George, Wash.; debts of $68,126.

Guadalupe R. Taylor, Moses Lake; debts of $420,072.

Nathan A. and Rebeka J. Riggins, Addy, Wash.; debts of $336,643.

Randalyn R. and Michael T. Bridges, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $713,532.

Brittany R. Lee, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $127,308.

Jeffrey A. and Renelyn D. Gaffney, Moses Lake; debts of $17,068.

Brenda L. Farias, Moses Lake; debts of $194,227.

Misty L. Durkin, Soap Lake, Wash.; debts of $82,459.

Ismael G., Jr. and Elda A. Garza, Othello, Wash.; debts of $341,985.

Jeanie L. Avalon, Spokane; debts of $51,321.

Steven and Patricia Eddy, Spokane; debts of $169,600.

Sharon L. Silar, Spokane; debts of $64,502.

Daniel Sherwood, Spokane; debts of $98,589.

Wage-earner petitions

Camille Andreas, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Toni K. Easton, 61; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Justin R. Everett, 19; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Oleg T. Golovin, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Derrick D. Gray, 40; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.