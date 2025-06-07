The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Aragon FS1

6 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBS Sports

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 Amazon Prime

Noon: NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals FS1

Baseball, College World Series

9 a.m.: Duke vs. Murray State ESPN2

9 a.m.: Miami vs. Louisville ESPN

Noon: Arkansas vs. Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: Louisiana State vs. West Virginia ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh or Houston at Cleveland MLB

1:05 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City ABC

Football, UFL

Noon: Michigan at Birmingham ABC

3 p.m.: D.C. at St. Louis Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: LIV Golf Virginia FS1

Noon: PGA: Canadian Open CBS

Noon: LPGA: Shoprite Classic Golf

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-AM Golf

Soccer, men’s

Noon: Nations League: Spain vs. Portugal Fox 28

6 p.m.: MLS: Vancouver at Seattle AppleTV+

Swimming

Noon: U.S. National Championships NBC

Tennis

6 a.m.: French Open men’s singles final TNT

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change