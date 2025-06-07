On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Aragon FS1
6 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports
7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBS Sports
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 Amazon Prime
Noon: NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals FS1
Baseball, College World Series
9 a.m.: Duke vs. Murray State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Miami vs. Louisville ESPN
Noon: Arkansas vs. Tennessee ESPN
3 p.m.: Louisiana State vs. West Virginia ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh or Houston at Cleveland MLB
1:05 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City ABC
Football, UFL
Noon: Michigan at Birmingham ABC
3 p.m.: D.C. at St. Louis Fox 28
Golf
7 a.m.: LIV Golf Virginia FS1
Noon: PGA: Canadian Open CBS
Noon: LPGA: Shoprite Classic Golf
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-AM Golf
Soccer, men’s
Noon: Nations League: Spain vs. Portugal Fox 28
6 p.m.: MLS: Vancouver at Seattle AppleTV+
Swimming
Noon: U.S. National Championships NBC
Tennis
6 a.m.: French Open men’s singles final TNT
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
