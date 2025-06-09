Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jaden D. R. Wanner and Katelyn R. E. Hebuck, both of Spokane.

Victor S. Lopukhov and Savanna I. Young, both of Cheney.

Hunter P. Gladden and Courtney P. Marshall, both of Spokane Valley.

Gregory P. Sandberg and Sarah L. Johnson, both of Kalispell.

Tony E. McKinley and Megan R. Karlinsey, both of Spokane.

Richard E. Cook, of Spokane Valley, and Steven J. Cook, of Newman Lake.

Mason L. Willis and Ariel L. Anderson, both of San Tan Valley, Ariz.

Matthew R. Melville and Megan S. Fenton, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Aleto and Olivia M. Brenno, both of Elk.

Travis A. Chambers and Randi M. Wallace, both of Spokane.

Nicklaus W. Gfeller and Cerise D. Rapp, both of Spokane.

Dylan R. Paz and Bonnie R. Stapf, both of Spokane.

Oliver W. R. Rudnicki and Katalina J. Villamil, both of Spokane.

Nikita D. Oberemok, of Greenacres, and Sophia A. Laptev, of Otis Orchards.

Conrad M. Schmidt and Leah M. Kurosky, both of Spokane.

Donald J. Laughery and Holly D. Sullins, both of Cheney.

Gunnar S. Peterson and Jasmine M. Baker, both of Spokane.

Noah R. Landt and Mya R. Meehl, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Community Frameworks v. Queenie Youngblood, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Cosette Johnson, restitution of premises.

Epstein Alpine LLC v. William S. Neis, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Luis Martinez, et al., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Alexandra Neumiller, restitution of premises.

Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. Pier A. Borrel, restitution of premises.

Invest SP3 LLC, et al. v. Ian Almberg, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jacolby Cochran, Jr., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Mills, Jr., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Shanaya Wright, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Wash. LLC v. Jordan Brooks, et al., restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Rodney Clemons, et al., restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Marcelino Martinez, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Wash. LLC v. Cheyenn E. Edwards, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Ryan Box, restitution of premises.

Apartment Management Consultants LLC v. Magdalena Dupuy, et al., restitution of premises.

Summit Ridge LLC v. Emmalynn Kopelman, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Heather Mumme, restitution of premises.

Clark E. Lane v. Courtney Reno, et al., restitution of premises.

Van Batavia Trust v. Jordan Zorica, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Virginia Wingster, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association, Robert J. Burnell, money claimed owed.

Beverly Devoe-Reitan v. Environment Control Building Maintenance Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lacey, Lynne J. and Ackerman, David S.

Carr, Alexandrea D. and Ronald C.

Bonser, Joel M., Jr. and Jaclyn L.

Ewry, Robert J. and Brittany A.

Connor, Heather M. and Charles A.

Nieves, Yulitza and Lugue, Winder

Hising, Deidra and Jesse D. G.

Dale, Audrey M. and Daniel K.

McDonald, Jason and Rebecca

Drees, Jaime K. and Daniel E.

Joseph, Madison M. and Randy R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Nicholas J. Thieschafer, 31; 300 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation and third-degree rape of a child.

Daymond A. Nearpass, 39; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Andrew W. Rantz, 28; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Fredric G. Hamberg, 34; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Christopher Kaufman, 37; $231.14 restitution, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Alexander T. Huff, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Aleksey G. Pustovit, 38; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Setarah K. Bacon, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Henry J. Bronson, 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Bryant K. Brown, 58; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Isaiah H. Dolan, 19; $145 fine, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.