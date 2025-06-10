Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron L. Williamson, of Spokane Valley, and Bailey N. Johnson, of Spokane.

Kasey C. Potts and Katherine M. Conley, both of Spokane Valley.

Shawn B. Linton and Loyanna L. Suchocki, both of Spokane.

Brandon L. Hartley, of Cheney, and Carianna E. Land, of Alberton, Mont.

Ian A. Cunningham and Beth S. Fergin, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. Caudill and Nena M. Renfroe, both of Spokane Valley.

Dustian K. Coates and Andrea D. Torvik, both of Spokane.

Herbert T. Hahn, of Spokane Valley, and Sydney L. Assavedo, of Veradale.

Kori M. King and Makayla R. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew R. Vandebossche and Shelby J. Gustafson, both of Spokane Valley.

Harrison J. Krous and Samantha M. Heinz, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Kobe J. Nishi and Aryn N. Mamizuka, both of Billings.

Austin A. Satterlee and Lacie M. Belcher, both of Spokane.

Tymofiy P. Bilous, of Spokane, and Yana Stepaniuk, of Spokane Valley.

Tiago L. Peters Correia and Lili M. Mackin, both of Cheney.

Tanner O. Graybeal and Claire E. Evans, both of Spokane.

Drew A. Clark, of Colbert, and Brooklyn L. Martin, of Spokane.

Gavin R. Travis and Aubrey C. Hubble, both of Wenatchee.

Dylan G. Williams, of Otis Orchards and Adelaide M. Rippy, of Nine Mile Falls.

Nathan T. Rowell and Mikaela M. Alles, both of Liberty Lake.

Daniel J. Garcia and Katherine L. Kelly, both of Spokane.

Jacob J. Slawter, of Colbert, and Olivia J. Mors, of Spokane.

Damon R. Long and Melissa R. Starr, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Russell P. McCallum v. Brycen Autrey and Dean Autry, complaint for damages.

Tyler Bowers v. Greg C. Buchmann, Christine D. Buchmann and Buchmann Farms, Inc., complaint for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Environment Control Restoration Services, Inc. v. Homesite Insurance Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kaiser, Carolynn and Kristoffer C.

Gray, Amy E. and Caleb E.

Lee, McKayla M. and Brent J.

Robson, Shawn H. and Dekay-Robson, Rebecca

Liepold, Jamie L. and Robert T.

Kopets, Olivia V. and Peter V.

Lesnykh, Andrey O. and Galina S.

Lowe, Ashley and Bruce

Salmon, Rupert and Marilyn

Nelson, Danielle M. and Michael B., Jr.

Rupert, Bryce A. and Cheyla F.

Arndt, William S. and Mowreader, Maggie R.

Larson, Andrew J. and Brianna P.

Diaz, Diana and Garamendi, Patrick G.

Payne, Sean G. and Madilynn

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Carl L. Nisbet, 36; $15 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Ceryna A. Moses, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Arthur J. Brown, 36; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and first-degree negligent driving.

David Knott, 36; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joshua M. Loera, 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Derek C. Smith, 44; $15 restitution, 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Matthew T. Hynes, 53; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas D. Apperson, 41; $1,245 fine, 181 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Lucas E. Beall, 28; 90 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Andrew D. Bourson, 34; 45 days in jail, stalking.

Makayla L. Goozmer, 26; nine days in jail, possession of a controlled substance, vehicular interference and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tyler J. Keiper, 34; three days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Shelby M. Lamphier, 39; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Esther E. Ledesma, 31; 88 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation.

Marcus W. Lee, 27; 76 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Lamar T. McKinzy, 48; 42 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Dawn M. McKnight, 39; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

James N. Melucci, 47; 180 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Travis N. Neely, 19; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua J. Neuenburg, 35; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Steven A. Nguyen-Garcia, 25; 26 days in jail, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Amber M. Quillen, 47; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Ismael M. Tarango, 47; 60 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Austin T. Underwood Dan, 31; 10 days in jail converted to eight days of community service, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

Kaden G. A. White, 18; 130 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Nikoda D. Wulff, 31; 11 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Gage A. Griese, 27; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to two days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Austin J. Casberg, 29; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob R. Day, 35; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Olivia R. K. Gregory, 23; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ezekiel Ali, 21; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Scott E. Doubet, 61; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joe R. Gutierrez, 56; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Cody M. Low, 23; 28 days in jail converted to 28 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ryan C. Hale, 31; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert C. Jahn, 42; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sebuntu Nsengiyera, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tre’Chaun I. Johnson, 29; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.