Josh DiLuciano: Wildfire resilience requires shared responsibility

Josh DiLuciano

As we mark 136 years of dedicated service to the Inland Northwest, Avista remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. Wildfire risk is no longer a seasonal concern – it’s a year-round reality. As utilities across the nation confront this growing threat, we must also confront a difficult truth: No single entity can solve this challenge alone.

That’s why I want to speak directly to our customers – not just about what we’re doing, but why we’re doing it.

In 2020, we launched our first comprehensive Wildfire Resiliency Plan. This wasn’t a box-checking exercise. It was a deliberate, research-driven effort shaped by collaboration with fire agencies, land managers and utility experts. Since then, we’ve hardened our grid in high-risk areas, replaced wooden poles with steel, wrapped others in fire-resistant mesh and upgraded cross-arms to reduce ignition risk. We’ve also expanded vegetation management and invested in situational awareness tools to better anticipate and respond to fire conditions.

But even the most advanced infrastructure can’t eliminate risk entirely. That’s why we’ve expanded Fire Safety Mode, which makes our lines more sensitive in hot, dry months. And, when conditions demand it, we will implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs. These are not decisions we take lightly. We know the inconvenience they cause. But when high winds, dry fuels and low humidity converge, in some instances the safest action may be to temporarily turn off power to prevent a spark that could devastate entire communities.

Some have asked whether these shutoffs are necessary. Others have questioned whether utilities are doing enough – or too much. These are fair questions. And they’re part of a larger conversation happening across the country about how to balance safety, reliability, affordability and accountability.

At Avista, we believe in accountability. We also believe that when a utility follows a state-approved wildfire mitigation plan – when it does the right thing, proactively and transparently – it should not be punished for circumstances beyond its control. That’s why we, like many others, are engaged in discussions about liability reform. Not to avoid responsibility, but to ensure that we can continue investing in safety while being sensitive to the cost impact on customers already facing economic pressures.

We’re not asking for a free pass. We’re asking for a framework that encourages prevention, supports innovation and protects the public interest because the stakes are too high for finger-pointing. What we need is partnership.

So, as we head into another wildfire season, I invite you to join us. Be prepared. Stay informed. And most important, let’s work together – utilities, regulators, lawmakers and communities – to build a safer, more resilient future.

Josh DiLuciano is vice president of energy delivery for Avista in Spokane.