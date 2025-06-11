Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason A. Duran Valdes and Amanda C. L. Fisette, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel M. Kushnerchuk, of Spokane, and Ella N. Pustovit, of Mead.

Michael D. Freel and Faith K. Barr, both of Spokane Valley.

Dominic O. Enright and Shyanna R. Baldovinos, both of Spokane.

Zachary F. Trudeau and Rachelle M. Kelly, both of Spokane.

Dalton W. Penrod, of Liberty Lake, and Lily R. Yang Allen, of Spokane Valley.

Hunter K. Simpson and Hope R. Christensen, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy G. Rice and Alexandra P. Smith, both of Spokane.

Matthew C. Priddy and Jacki L. Terry, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Groves, of Spokane, and Lindsey M. Dial, of Somerset, Wis.

Kolby J. Goff, of Colbert, and McKenna G. Brown, of Mead.

Michael L. Smith and Jill K. Orchard, both of Spokane.

Dyllan B. Szolga and Kathryn A. L. Parry, both of Reardan, Wash.

Jacob A. Bicknell and Alexa E. Briscoe, both of Medical Lake.

Nicklaus P. Donahue and Kendall M. Paine, both of Rockford.

Timothy R. Singlestar and Erica J. Knapp, both of Spokane.

Hayden M. Reid and Brittany M. Healy, both of Spokane.

Mark R. Hamachek and Amy A. Harder, both of Seattle.

Dylan R. Fiske, of Lone Tree, Colo., and Kaitlyn M. Edison, of Lakewood, Colo.

Dusan Dordevic and Hope G. Harrington, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Laura Ellenwood, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Joleia L. Hain, restitution of premises.

Transitions Lihtc LLC v. Dominique Velasco, et al., restitution of premises.

Salnave Glen Investors LLC v. Xavier Brown, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC Felipe Albarran, et al., restitution of premises.

West and Co. Realty LLC v. Louanne Hunter, et al., restitution of premises.

RH Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Dianna Potvine, restitution of premises.

Canyon Greens Apartment Homes LLC v. Robert Marton, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Lazar Basargin, money claimed owed.

Patrick Flaherty v. Tawney D. McConnell, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Beth A. Thompson, money claimed owed.

LJD Investments LLC v. Daniel M. Reeves, et al., restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Daryl McCann, et al., restitution of premises.

CM Holdings LLC v. Shaylene Whitehawk, restitution of premises.

Charles Walden v. Renee Walden, seeking quiet title.

Natalie Carroll, Daniel Carroll and Amy Carroll v. Tarcisso Medico, Donald Corson, Edith Corson, Samuel Caring Home LLC, Emmanuel Family Homes LLC and ABC Companies 1-5, complaint for damages.

Linda Nelson v. Tamera Behrens and Raymond Behrens, complaint for personal injuries.

J.A. v. Faith Baptist Church of Spokane, Wash., Hunter Burton and Greg Boyle, complaint for sexual abuse, negligence and other damages.

Ruby A. Reed v. Sharon Speas, complaint for personal injuries from a vehicle collision.

Hom Solutions Inc. v. Connor McGhee, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

White, Justin L. and Elizabeth A.

Sundquist, Candace and Nutting, William

Richardson, Mary L. and Willie J., II

Marin, Erica I. and Hernandez, Kalum

Littrel, Molly E. and Cody W.

Williams, Ellie N. and Biwott, Elvis K.

Rollins, Leon and Lowe, Valisha

Anderson, Shonte and Nicholas L.

White, Courtney A. and Malachi C.

Edwards, Jase A. and Potter, Hannah J.

Rilang, Harry and Ankien Morila

Lyons, Illia C. and Aaron A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Leonard Grant, Jr., 51; $500 fine, 147 days in jail with credit given for 147 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Catrina Harnasch, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Tyler J. Theis, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tristan L. Elliot, 24; $1,000 fine, 126 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, first-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Kyle M. A. Henson, 34; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Rheanna I. Meneses, 33; 20 days in jail, third-degree abandoning a dependent person and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Elizabeth A. Vazquez, 41; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tyler W. Phelps, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Jason A. Phillips, 57; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Richard P. Reamer, 68; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Juan Hernandez Noyola, 71; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew J. Rebolla, 29; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Aaron M. Smith, 29; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Luke A. Rowland, 44; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Robert R. Lynem, III, 34; 90 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Deborah L. McDonald, 64; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.