Analysis: Five takeaways from Seahawks minicamp as veterans bolt for summer

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up the bulk of their offseason program Wednesday with a roughly two-and-a-half-hour practice at the VMAC, concluding the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp.

Veterans are now free to head out for the summer, not due to return until training camp begins on July 23. Rookies will hang around for another week of workouts next week before heading out.

What’s the assessment of second-year head coach Mike Macdonald on the status of the team heading into the summer, and the progress of Sam Darnold and the offense over the last few months?

Let’s review that and more in five impressions from Seahawks minicamp.

Macdonald calls team a ‘fun’ group to coach

This is the time of the year when optimism reigns, so Macdonald speaking positively about his team can, maybe, be considered a given.

But minicamp capped what Macdonald felt was a successful offseason program, which included every player on the roster showing up for at least some of the voluntary program. Everyone was on hand for the mandatory work this week.

“The feeling you want coming out, going into the whole offseason program, we wanted to be tough and connected,’’ Macdonald said. “I think we’re on our way to being tough. We haven’t had to prove it yet with pads on, but definitely feel like we’re a connected group. I think we’ve made a lot of strides, confidence-wise, in the schemes we are running and understanding what’s expected and just how we roll here in general. So, really excited about this group. They’re a lot of fun to coach. I think I speak for the whole coaching staff when I say that. We’re going into a break here, so you can kind of regather and take a breath and then kind of recalibrate going into camp, but I tell you what, I think I speak for the whole team, we’re really excited to get this team going starting in training camp.’’

Macdonald: Offense on track

Wednesday’s practice was once again heavy on situational work, and much of it was at a lighter tempo, with the Seahawks undoubtedly hoping to avoid any injuries on the last day.

But during a full-speed team session about midway through, Darnold made one decision he’d undoubtedly like back, throwing a pass while on the run over the middle of the field to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that instead went right into the hands of cornerback Riq Woolen. Only, Woolen dropped it, so there was no interception.

The practice was the last of five that was open to the media over the last two weeks. Darnold threw four interceptions during two practices last week and, overall, the offense seemed to be a bit spotty throughout.

That might be expected considering the team is installing a new scheme under first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak, as well as breaking in a new QB in Darnold and two new receivers in Cooper Kupp and Valdes-Scantling.

Macdonald, though, said he is pleased by the progress of the offense while noting the no-contact aspect of the offseason program means any real judging has to wait until training camp.

“I think (they’re) right where they need to be,’’ Macdonald said. “It’s tough to assess right now. It really is. It’s going to come to life when you can separate the defense. … I think we’ll have a better feel a couple of weeks into training camp.”

Will a cornerback be added?

While the Seahawks were practicing Wednesday, it was reported that the Raiders, now under the tutelage of longtime Seattle coach Pete Carroll, were bringing in another former Seahawk, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, for a visit.

Seattle also had Griffin, as well as Rasul Douglas, in for visits last month as they explore options for adding a veteran to compete with Josh Jobe for the third cornerback job. Devon Witherspoon and Woolen are set as the starters in the base defense.

Some have wondered if the Seahawks could even make a run at Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler released by Green Bay this week.

If Griffin signs with the Raiders, it could compel the Seahawks to make an addition sooner rather than later to assure getting someone before the market dries up.

Macdonald said he thinks the team has “great battles’’ ahead to fill out the back end of the cornerback position between the likes of Jobe, second-year player Nehemiah Pritchett and veteran free agent signee Shemar Jean-Charles while acknowledging the Seahawks could make an addition.

“I mean, are we not going to look to always improve our team in any aspect?’’ Macdonald said. “No, we’re always going to be out there and try to be in everything and chasing edges on making us better. The guys that are with us right now kind of in that three, four, five spot (at cornerback) is exciting. The guys are doing a great job, but go nail it this summer and come back and go compete your butt off.’’

Cross hoping to stay in Seattle

Left tackle Charles Cross spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice for the first time since the Seahawks picked up the fifth year option on his contract. That will pay him a guaranteed salary of $17.56 million for the 2026 season.

All of that salary will also count against the cap in 2026. While that number isn’t necessarily prohibitive — 13th-highest cap hit for a left tackle in 2026 — it’s high enough that the assumption is the two sides will try to work out an extension that would keep Cross under contract past 2026, while spreading out the cap hit to future seasons.

Cross, who represented himself when he signed his rookie deal in 2022 after Seattle picked him ninth overall out of Mississippi State, recently hired the Klutch Sports Group to represent him going forward.

“Just a decision I felt was best for me and just ended up working out that way,’’ Cross said.

As for whether he hopes an extension comes soon, Cross said: “I’m just worried about right now, this year. We’ll get to that when that time comes.’’

But Cross made clear he’s hoping to stay in Seattle. He answered, “Yeah, absolutely’’ when asked if he was glad the Seahawks picked up the option on his contract for 2026.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Seattle,’’ he said. “I love the fans here. I love the team. One of the greatest organizations in the NFL. Like it here a lot.’’

Roll call

Once again, everyone on the roster was in attendance in some regard.

As has been the case the last few weeks, players who are rehabbing from offseason knee surgeries — rush end Uchenna Nwosu, receiver Tory Horton and defensive end Rylie Mills — remained out, while a few others such as linebacker Ernest Jones IV and running back Kenneth Walker III were limited.

Linebacker Jamie Sheriff and receiver Tyrone Broden also were sidelined Wednesday with unspecified injuries, and receiver Dareke Young was also out the last two days.

Macdonald said he did not have any timelines for returns for Nwosu and other players.

“Yeah, we’ll see with (Nwosu),’’ Macdonald said. “All the timetable stuff is funky right now.’’