Spokane County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate deceased person found in Spokane River

Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body found in the Spokane River.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office received notice of a possible dead person in the water near the Upriver Dam.

The body appeared to have been in the water for some time, and the person’s identity, along with cause and manner of death, have not been confirmed. Once identification has been made and the next of kin notified, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the person’s name.