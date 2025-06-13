Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Forest A. Staggs and Katherine R. Carpenter, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Paul L. Halton and Brianna E. N. Distin, both of Spokane.

Mark P. Newton and Jeannette M. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Thomas L. Hall and Autumn L. Green, both of Spokane.

Troy P. Walton and Maegan R. Chandler, both of Spokane Valley.

Shawn M. Green and Adehline E. Goode, both of Spokane.

Mason A. Miethe and Kelly L. Boyer, both of Spokane.

Mason D. Coward and Sarah J. Kepner, both of Spokane.

Todd P. Simmons, of Spokane, and Nahci Torres, of Nine Mile Falls.

Matthew H. Seay and Kaylee K. Pelozzie, both of Spokane.

Anthany J. Smith and Milly I. Knowles, both of Cheney.

Kaeden N. Rodenbough and Sara L. Viehman, both of Spokane.

Stephen E. Norman and Lori D. Phillips, both of Spokane Valley.

Tonya K. Gehrig and Cheri I. Kautenberg, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew D. Orlob and Katie A. Wilcox, both of Spokane.

Creston C. Greco, of Nine Mile Falls, and Kolby N. Goss, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hornberger Group v. Leah B. Nischan, restitution of premises.

Ron H. Black v. Nathan I. Meyer, restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Steven D. Fredericks, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Trina K. Shaw, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Suzanne Cowart, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Gayle L. Bayne, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Sharon Isaac, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Kirsten K. Hibner, money claimed owed.

Jakob Rissmann v. Ruvim Tyutyunnik, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tangi, Mary E. and William A., Jr.

Tomlinson, Johanna and Trevor L.

Matampash, Joel S. and Kebenei, Evalyne C.

Leon, Brandie L. and Andrew A.

Russell, Cody J. and Danna L.

Cain, Madeline M. and Noah A.

Morris, Michael and Erika

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Melissa A. Edwards, 45; $467.64 restitution, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted identity theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ryan M. Kneib, 36; $1,827.04 restitution, 30.75 months in prison, 30.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Blaine A. Bunch, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted robbery.

Jesse N. Fett, 53; 136 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree child rape and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Evan Wiley, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Adrian S. Ramos, 43; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree robbery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Joseph L. Jones, Jr., 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexa G. Schuon, 20; $450 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Henry Sio, 31; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shawn R. Storer, 23; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, physical controlled amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Devlin D. Matthews, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Kerry L. Mitchell, 55; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan N. Holman, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Paige P. Morimoto, 18; eight hours of community service, minor in possession of alcohol.