Summer is fine for fine arts

Above: People browse the art booths on the opening day of ArtFest 2025, which was held on the campus of the Museum of Arts and Culture for the 39th year. COLIN MULVANY/ (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Summer in the Inland Northwest is bookmarked by two outdoor art festivals. First in late May or early June is Spokane’s Art Fest, which brings art, music and food to Browne’s Addition. The three-day festival, presented on the campus of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, features more than 150 juried artists who share ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal work, painting, photography, printmaking and wood.

Also in June is Terrain’s Bazaar, an all-local art market where you can score everything from jewelry and leather goods to quirky home décor, original artwork, skincare goodies, candles, mugs, tea and more at Main Avenue and Post Street, outside River Park Square. Don’t confuse this with the similarly spelled BrrrZAAR, which takes place on all three floors of River Park Square during the winter. These are all run by Terrain, which is quite the event itself.

Always on the first Friday in October, Terrain is an annual, one-night-only, juried multimedia art and music event celebrating artists in the Spokane area.

But we digress. Back to summer: In August in Coeur d’Alene, Art on the Green brings a wide range of art plus food and music to North Idaho College. More than 190 artists share handcrafted pieces in glass, clay, leather, wood, metal and fiber at the three-day festival.

Both festivals have stations where children can create art.

ArtFest: Coeur d’Alene Park, 2195 W. Second Ave., (509) 456-3931, artfestspokane.com

Art on the Green: North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene, (208) 667-9436, artonthegreencda.com

Bazaar, BrrZAAR and Terrain: River Park Square and 628 N. Monroe St., terrainspokane.com