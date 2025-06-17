Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dusty K. M. Stark and Bryanna M. Brewer, both of Cheney.

Skyler J. Kearney and Hailey M. Parker, both of Spokane.

Anthony Cervantes and Haylie R. Clark, both of Cheney.

Casey A. Tweedy, of Spokane Valley, and Acecia J. Carr, of Spokane.

Clifford W. Grando and Lisa Thornton, both of Deer Park.

Bradley J. Alberts and Jessicalee B. Wentland, both of Medical Lake.

Hayden A. Erlandsen, of Spokane, and Timberlie A. McDonald, of Mead.

Jonathan M. Sharrett and Annalee M. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Casey R. Luttrull and Shelby K. Chambers, both of Spokane Valley.

Darren R. Reinbold and Alexandria J. Petersen, both of Valleyford.

James K. Safranski and Morgan N. Brown, both of Post Falls.

Jaden T. Bombino and Isabel E. Prince, both of Spokane.

Austin R. Benson and Alana M. Harding, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Mark G. Mahaffey and Teresa A. Johnson, both of Colbert.

Nicholas D. Newton and Amanda M. Thompson Fleishour, both of Deer Park.

Nathaniel B. Manning, of Sandpoint, and Latessa L. Smith, of Chewelah.

Eric L. Briggs and Venus S. Reedy, both of Cheney.

Vanya Mitrofanov, of Spokane Valley, and Angelika Kozak, of Spokane.

Thomas P. Kestell and Cassidy J. Somers, both of Spokane.

Payton M. Graham, of Richland, and Madison R. Kutschkau, of Kennewick.

Colton J. Howard and Kali M. Lash, both of Plummer, Idaho.

Jeffrey C. Dymond and Lorraine B. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Lance E. Roth, of Spokane, and Diane M. Knowles, of Salt Lake City.

Joseph J. Lacroix and Gabrielle C. Audrey, both of Otis Orchards.

Jeromy E. Parson and Heather D. Bailey, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor J. Rees and Calli P. Vanderwilde, both of Spokane.

Brandon L. Morales and Kesley M. Brainard, both of Spokane.

Julio C. Sanchez and Alessa G. Eoff, both of Spokane.

Vernon T. Lindemulder, of Spokane Valley, and Hien K. Nelson, of Summerland, Canada.

Caleb J. Gilbert and Nicole D. Leonard, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Medical Lake Apartments LLC v. Kevin Nuffer, restitution of premises.

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. Paula Padilla, restitution of premises.

Brentwood Apartments LLC v. Julein White, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Godofredo Espiritu, restitution of premises.

Greenrich Village LLC v. Vistula Cooper, restitution of premises.

JMTDH LLC v. Kaleigh Bigarel, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Winter Boyd, et al., restitution of premises.

Ashton Apartments LLC v. Jory Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Communities v. Kyrstyn Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Candy Grauberger, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Alexis L. Lawrence, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. David Fowler, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Denise Thompson, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Shanell Haddon, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Alexis Hoyt, property damages.

Sapphire Hospitality Valley LLC v. Joseph St Clair, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Zion Larring, et al., restitution of premises.

Charlotte Roemer v. Heather Upchurch, restitution of premises.

Annette Haugan v. Kaitlyn Getman, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Sylvia Flores, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Gabriel McGough, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. DJD Investments LLC. Et al., money claimed owed.

Kyle Perez v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint.

Douglas G. Metcalfe v. Brandon Butters, complaint.

Sandra Young v. Joseph E. Conroy, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kelly, Christopher and Tiffany R.

Whitaker, Justin W. and Kendra

Klicker, Madison and Eric

Grunzweig, Glenda B. and Miller, Gregory S.

Wdowiak, Leslie A. and Gary J.

Heaton, Melody T. C. and Arthur E.

Bewick, Ashley E. and Thomas R. J.

Cornelius, Maria E. and Nathan R.

Rushing, Shannon P. and William P.

Clark, Twilia L. and Robert J., III

Thies, Michelle M. and Jason R.

Norwood Adam and Mollaei, Maliha

Fogelson, Kaitlin N. and Roden, Michael E., II

Criminal sentencings

Joel U. Frisina, 35; $115 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, after being found guilty of order violation.

Kenneth Wise, 55; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

James L. Peterson, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Aaron T. Redding, 32; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Casey Turbyfill, 33; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Sherrie M. Doyea, 59; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Grover M. Jones, 35; $409.93 restitution, 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Harley D. Dougherty, 28; $18,531.83 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Wayne E. and Marichu S. Allen, Spokane; debts of $148,995.

Bryan D. and Amy L. Morningstar, Newport; debts of $568,542.

Michaella D. Laird, Spokane; debts of $53,884.

Denise M. Ashcroft, Spokane; debts of $1,137,156.

Rana J. Peone, Spokane; debts of $267,571.

Leslie M. Baker, Spokane; debts of $19,997.

Carolanne M. Ingalls, Spokane Valley; debts of $276,158.

Ramona A. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $337,444.

Brandy D. Stoove, Spokane; debts of $36,665.

Monica J. Markuson, Colville; debts of $140,359.

Dylan and Hannah Tanner, Spokane; debts of $178,176.

Daniel and Rebecca Drake, Airway Heights; debts of $322,568.

Justin Pierson, Otis Orchards; debts of $375,960.

Jeannine C. Glatt, Spokane; debts of $193,387.

Terry J. Dowler, Spokane; debts of $68,441.

Eric R. and Susan L. Young, Spokane; debts of $870,038.

Heather L. DeMaio, Cheney; debts of $81,349.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Christopher E. Doerfler, 34; 180 days in jail with credit given for five days served, 175 days of electronic home monitoring, six months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Donica Leit, 27; $990.50 fine, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kayshaun S. Banks, 32; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alyssa R. Garner, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Daniil Kadyrov, 21; $1,245.50 fine; 150 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael M. Haynes, 40; 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jennifer L. McGonigal, 52; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.