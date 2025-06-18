Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joel N. R. Williams and Dana A. Sammond, both of Spokane.

Miguel A. Carrera and Seashah M. Goshorn, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Christopher P. Garcia and Madeline M. Montesano, both of Cheney.

Aiden N. G. Michael and McKayla R. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Jared C. Danly and Sarah J. McDonnell, both of Spokane.

Nicholaus A. Wisniewski and Sarah E. Kalmykov, both of Spokane.

Tyler W. Orlowski and Kristin L. Hedges, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler J. Gamlem and Emma R. M. Janzen, both of Spokane.

Timothy S. Ensminger and Lisa D. Brown, both of Spokane.

Avery Q. Z. Latham, of Airway Heights, and Jennifer M. Cardonick, of South Sioux City, Neb.

Alexander S. Zehm and Elizabeth G. McKenna, both of Colbert.

Tommy J. Hamilton and Suzanne O. Klaus, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael R. Bradley and Jennifer L. Watts, both of Spokane.

Ryan G. L. Kain, of Tekoa, Wash., and Eva R. Inmee, of Worley.

Brent T. Bateman, of Spokane Valley, and Mikayla Binns, of Spokane.

Philip T. Vanderwerf and Clay A. Dugas, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua J. Allen and Chandler N. Faggiano, both of Spokane.

Paul T. Dorazi and Korrin J. McElfresh, both of Spokane.

Elijah G. Bauer and Cheyenne J. Corrick, both of Cheney.

Conner J. Kline, of Reardan, Wash., and Danika M. Bretz, of Nine Mile Falls.

Dean A. Egger and Shelly G. Sanborn, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Gracee Cross, restitution of premises.

Epstein Willow Wood LLC v. Tara Holcomb, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase I LLC v. Aidan Kokesh, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Kenneth Webb, et al., restitution of premises.

Johnson Property Management LLC v. Joshua D. Curry, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Noelle Mahe, et al., restitution of premises.

Marjorie at Aspen Park LLC v. Commission Hansen, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Austin Warriner, et al., restitution of premises.

Steve Konshuk v. Eric McGhee, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rutter, Andrea L. and David L.

Anastasi, Jennifer L. and Paul J.

Ford, Michaele and Kevin

Brajcich, Andrew M. and Alexandra M.

Trubin, Svetlana P. and Alnairat, Abdel R.

Blake, Amanda M. and Devon D.

McMillan, Jazmine D. and Gillmore, Cody B.

Sharkey, Amanda L. Tevin T.

Judy, Jannean C. and McDaniel, John M.

Brockie, Victor J. and Lamere Brockie, Dolores, R.

Sanders, Melody and Elishua D.

Cook, Jo L. and Gerald R.

Treffry, Abigail and Cortez, Alijah

Williams, Jenelle C. and Manos, Michael I. L.

Warren, Michele and Eric

Barnett, Ashley and Zachary

Griner, Chelsea and Matthew J.

Ramos Thompson, Erica and Leroy, Dana

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christopher R. Truini, 29; 90 months in prison, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree child molestation.

Shayla L. Grimes, 24; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joshua T. Camero Fury, 30; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Pierce Fender, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Sean T. Smith, 38; 25.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Theodore R. Kent, 31; 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft, two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and second-degree burglary.

Thomas R. Leviton, 57; 30 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Noelle Brue, 38; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mark A. Kintgen, 35; $15 restitution, 137 days in jail with credit given for 137 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Angel K. Chavez, 34; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Joel V. Logan, 43; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Melissa S. A. Dick, 48; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Cainan Holte, 30; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree theft.

Benjamin T. Barton, 33; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Danielle R. Elwell, 24; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Emilee Gacek, 20; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brandon W. Boyle, 37; 16 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kassandra M. Klinger, 35; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Melinda S. Rainey, 54; 180 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Aaron D. Zigler, 35; 21 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Randy D. Jones, 44; 15 hours of community service, operating a vehicle without a license.

Elijah T. Reems, 21; 18 hours of community service, racing and operating a vehicle with a license.

Ismael M. Tarango, 48; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Matthew D. Tareski, 60; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jakobee M. Orr, 21; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving amended to second-degree negligent driving and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jaymee P. Wright, 29; 12 months of probation, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cole M. Bossard, 22; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Austin W. Foreman, 18; eight hours of community service, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Devontay J. Hood, 29; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Karen L. Nelson, 29; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.