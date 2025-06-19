Fairchild tankers could be tapped, if not already, to support potential U.S. missions in Israel-Iran conflict

An Air Force KC-135 tanker aircraft roars overhead as the annual Lilac Festival’s Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, with the Lilac Festival queen and her court on their float, begins moving last May into downtown Spokane. (JESSE TINSLEY)

The U.S. has moved dozens of air refueling tankers to European air bases in response to the Israel-Iran conflict, including some KC-135 Stratotankers that could be based out of Fairchild Air Force Base near Airway Heights.

Flight-tracking data indicates one Fairchild KC-135 flew Sunday from Spokane to Morón Air Base in Spain and another was in Saudi Arabia on Monday. Fairchild public affairs officials could not be reached for comment this week about the aircraft and crewmembers flying closer to the latest conflict in the Middle East as President Donald Trump keeps his decision on possible use of American military might close to the vest.

Air & Space Forces Magazine reported more than two dozen refueling tankers flew to Morón Air Base, Ramstein Air Base in Germany and other European bases. The aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz, was also heading to the Middle East, according to the magazine and other news outlets and will join the USS Carl Vinson, which already is in the area. Reuters reported the Nimitz can hold 5,000 people and more than 60 aircraft, including fighter jets.

The tankers would play a critical role in fueling aircraft launched from the carriers.

Israel started bombing Iran one week ago, and while the U.S. has not been directly involved in the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this week the U.S. has helped defend Israel against Iran’s retaliatory strikes.

If the U.S. becomes more directly involved, one option would be using the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, a 30,000 pound “bunker-buster” that can only be delivered by an American B-2 stealth bomber. The bomb might be able to strike and destroy the Iranian nuclear site Fordo that is built deeply into a mountain, according to the Associated Press. The bomb is designed to punch deep into the ground where tunnels and bunkers are located before exploding.

Fairchild KC-135s have deployed to Morón, Ramstein and other European bases to support past military operations.

Retired Lt. Col. Paul Holloway, who was stationed at Fairchild from 1980 to 2004 in the 141st Air Refueling Wing of the Washington Air National Guard, said he started in maintenance and then became a navigator in KC-135s until the mid-1990s. Some of his missions included stops in Morón and Ramstein. He said he flew out of Egypt and Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.

The 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild has sent tankers across the globe. The wing supported Air Expeditionary Forces in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Turkey, Hungary, North and South America and Australia, according to the Fairchild website. Since becoming a refueling wing, the unit has supported American forces and its allies in conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as numerous peacetime and humanitarian missions at home and abroad.

Holloway said Fairchild has commonly flown refueling tankers all over Europe and the South Pacific, including missions to support forces in Operation Desert Storm, the Bosnian War and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He believes Fairchild tankers will be sent overseas related to the present-day conflict.

“It’s one of the big Super Tanker bases, so it’s not like they’re not going to be involved,” Holloway said. “That’s my prediction.”

U.S. and Iran tensions have dated back decades.

In 1980, an operation, dubbed “Operation Eagle Claw,” to rescue 66 American hostages held in Tehran failed, with eight U.S. servicemen killed when a helicopter involved in the mission crashed into another aircraft carrying special operations members in the desert operation in Iran before reaching the target and attempting to free hostages.

In 1988, the USS Samuel B. Roberts destroyer struck an Iranian mine in the Arabian Gulf during an operation to protect reflagged Kuwaiti tankers during the Iran-Iraq War. Several sailors were injured and burned and the ship sustained significant damage.

Days later and in retaliation for the mine hit, the U.S. Navy launched Operation Praying Mantis, destroying two Iranian surveillance platforms, sinking two of their ships and severely damaging another.

Later that year, the USS Vincennes sank two Iranian Navy boats and damaged a third. It then mistakenly shot down an Iranian civilian plane over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 passengers and crew on board.

