Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nikolaus J. Cummings and Amelia E. Jay, both of Spokane.

Riley J. and Claire S. Baumann, both of Spokane.

Dylan J. and Karlie D. Whalen, both of Spokane Valley.

Marcel K. Hillery and Aubree N. Gardner, both of Spokane.

James A. Dixon and Amanda R. Stevens, both of Spokane.

Ryan N. Worley, of Missoula, and Darian M. Hagen, of Spokane.

Jakeob L. Chamberlain and Savannah J. Jurgensen, both of Spokane.

Graham P. Pennington and Carisa D. Roemer, both of Spokane Valley.

Talon M. Munsen and Kelsey L. Gillaspy, both of Spokane.

John A. Seger, of Cheney, and Sienna-Lin M. Ervin, of Airway Heights.

Ryan M. Davidson and Brenna J. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Collette J. Hilliard and Katelyn R. Cox, both of Cheney.

Bridger A. Beard, of Spokane Valley, and Greta P. Merkel, of Liberty Lake.

Jasen C. Moser and Mary H.M. Rama, both of Deer Park.

Evan A. Vogt and Emily M. Brown, both of Spokane.

Taylor M. Dearing and Kallie R. McCaughey, both of Deer Park.

Yevhen Yehorov, of Spokane Valley, and Nataliya I. Germanovich, of Cheney.

Michael F. Ryser and Timara N. Doyle, both of Colbert.

Wyatt C. Kelley and Devin N. Barrom, both of Cheney.

Christine C. Justice and Elise R. Martin, both of Spokane.

Anatolii Kovalchuk and Iryna Zhuravel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin R. Castaner, 25; 40 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brian J. King, 25; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

William M. Norris, 45; one day in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; and 180 days in jail with 170 suspended for known possession of controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Sandra R. Stanfield, 25; 15 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kyle A. Swanson, 35; 180 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Patrick M. Mwange, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Mark Scognamiglio, 54; $960 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.