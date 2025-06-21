On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix FS1
7 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (warm up) FS1
8 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix FS1
10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Fox 28
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Great American Getaway 400 Amazon Prime
Baseball, College World Series
11:30 a.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at Miami MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs Root
1:05 p.m.: Boston at San Fran. or Kansas City at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, 3-on-3
10 a.m.: BIG3 CBS
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City ABC
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Indiana at Las Vegas ESPN
4 p.m.: New York at Seattle ABC
Equestrian, Horse racing
6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf
Soccer, men
Noon: Club World Cup: Pachuca vs. Real Madrid TNT / TRUTV
4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1
4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Haiti at United States Fox 28
6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Al-Ain vs. Manchester City TNT / TRUTV
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Dominican Republic FS2
Soccer, NWSL
7 p.m.: Washington at San Diego CBS Sports
Volleyball, nations league
7:30 a.m.: United States vs. France CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
