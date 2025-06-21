The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix FS1

7 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (warm up) FS1

8 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix FS1

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Fox 28

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Great American Getaway 400 Amazon Prime

Baseball, College World Series

11:30 a.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at Miami MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs Root

1:05 p.m.: Boston at San Fran. or Kansas City at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, 3-on-3

10 a.m.: BIG3 CBS

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City ABC

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Indiana at Las Vegas ESPN

4 p.m.: New York at Seattle ABC

Equestrian, Horse racing

6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf

Soccer, men

Noon: Club World Cup: Pachuca vs. Real Madrid TNT / TRUTV

4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1

4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Haiti at United States Fox 28

6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Al-Ain vs. Manchester City TNT / TRUTV

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Dominican Republic FS2

Soccer, NWSL

7 p.m.: Washington at San Diego CBS Sports

Volleyball, nations league

7:30 a.m.: United States vs. France CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change