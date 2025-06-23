Fireworks ignite wildfire outside Ephrata

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

EPHRATA, Wash. – On Saturday evening at around 1:30 a.m., Grant County Fire District 13 was called out to the 1300 block of State Route 28 West for a wildfire. The cause is assumed to be fireworks, according to GCFD 13 Assistant Chief Todd Hufman.

“We found law enforcement was already on scene, and a fire on both sides of SR 28 on the west side is fairly small, and on the east side it was wind-driven,” Hufman said.

The district, with seven apparatus, worked to get the fire out in around 10 minutes. However, firefighters remained at the scene until around 4 a.m., completing the mop-up, Hufman said.

“It was a quick response, and we aggressively worked the fire to contain it quickly so it wouldn’t get out of control and damage the nearby trailer park or other residences,” Hufman said.

The fire blazed around 10.5 acres and threatened businesses and a trailer park nearby. However, no structures or injuries occurred, according to Hufman.

“There’s potential that it could have harmed a building, there’s a trailer park just to the north of it, and residences and businesses directly to the south of it,” Hufman said. “The wind was kind of pushing in all directions, so there’s high potential there, but we got it stopped.”

Hufman wants to remind people to be careful with fireworks, as it gets hotter and drier out, along with the Fourth of July coming up.

“If they decide to light off fireworks, they should do it in a safe, controlled area where there’s no vegetation,” Hufman said. “Make sure there’s a water source on site. If there’s any vegetation whatsoever in the immediate area, they should not have fireworks there, not only to dry grass, but I think some people forget about the greens like yard ornament bushes, those are highly flammable, and people forget that.”