Strike Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program by Only a Few Months, U.S. Report Says

By Julian E. Barnes, Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt, Ronen Bergman, </p><p>Maggie Haberman </p><p>and Jonathan Swan new york times

WASHINGTON – A preliminary classified U.S. report says the American bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites sealed off the entrances to two of the facilities but did not collapse their underground buildings, according to officials familiar with the findings.

The early findings conclude that the strikes over the weekend set back Iran’s nuclear program by only a few months, the officials said.

Before the attack, U.S. intelligence agencies had said that if Iran tried to rush to making a bomb, it would take about three months. After the U.S. bombing run and days of attacks by the Israeli air force, the report by the Defense Intelligence Agency estimated that the program was delayed less than six months.

Former officials said that any rushed effort by Iran to get a bomb would be to develop a relatively small and crude device. A miniaturized warhead would be far more difficult to produce, and it is not clear how much damage to that more advanced research has taken place.

The findings suggest that President Donald Trump’s statement that Iran’s nuclear facilities were obliterated was overstated. Congress had been set to be briefed on the strike Tuesday, and lawmakers were expected to ask about the findings of the assessment, but the session was postponed. Senators are set be briefed Thursday.

The report also said much of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was moved before the strikes, which destroyed little of the nuclear material.

Some Israeli officials said they also believe that Iran has maintained small covert enrichment facilities that were built so the Iranian government could continue its nuclear program in the event of an attack on the larger facilities.

Officials cautioned that the five-page classified report is only an initial assessment, and others will follow as more information is collected and as Iran examines the three sites.

One official said that the reports people in the administration had been shown were “mixed” but that more assessments were yet to be done.

But the Defense Intelligence Agency report indicates that the sites were not damaged as much as some administration officials had hoped and that Iran retains control of almost all of its nuclear material, meaning if it decides to make a nuclear weapon it might still do so relatively quickly.

The White House took issue with the assessment. Karoline Leavitt, a White House spokesperson, said it was “flat-out wrong.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.