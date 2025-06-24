Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary M. Van Dyke and Marina M. Kaminsky, both of Spokane.

Russell W. Carper, of St. Maries, and Rachel R. Stirn, of Valley, Wash.

Jonathan A. Simpson and Shania R. Neet, both of Spokane.

Devin K. Fagley and Free G. Currey, both of Spokane.

Riley H. Smasne, of Post Falls, and Mandy L. Batson, of Spokane Valley.

Grady A. Haskell and Sarah M. Giadone, both of Spokane.

Jason H. J. Chung and Alicia M. Muilenburg, both of Spokane.

Joel R. K. Porter and Lily M. Wachsmuth, both of Medical Lake.

Jason A. Doyle Brown and Dorothy G. Mars, both of Medical Lake.

Michael R. Cooper and Miranda R. Smith, both of Spokane.

Liam D. Falk and Taylor M. Swanson, both of Tucson, Ariz.

Jared T. Rockford and Ia Xiong, both of Deer Park.

Joseph F. Orr and Alexiz J. Samuelson, both of Spokane.

Camden T. Weber and Bailey G. Coumont, both of Valleyford.

Cade H. Bolin and Kate M. Taina, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander J. Eccles, of Spokane, and Asiamay O. Diaz, of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Community Frameworks v. Aquil Berry, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Jennifer Boliver, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Savina Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Zarrea Ferguson, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America E. Wash. and N. Idaho v. Susan Kelley, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Austin Dickerson, restitution of premises.

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. Yvonne Villa, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Michelle Griffey, restitution of premises.

Broadway Crystal Sunset LLC v. Ronald Adams, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Jordan Felgenhauer, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Jamie Mason, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Brandon Grajeda, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Manuel Bargas, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Group v. Debbie A. Prince, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Julie Butler, restitution of premises.

Urban Empire Home LLC v. Mr. Construction and Landscaping LLC and Western Surety Co., complaint.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Jerica Murphy, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Alex J. Sanchez, et al., restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Patrice Bonnee, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Richard Motelongo, restitution of premises.

Urban Empire Homes LLC v. Kings plumbing New Construction LLC and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint.

Tyler A. Colean v. Cheri L. Colean, complaint.

Daniel Kovalyov and Terry Thompson v. Edward W. Steel and CPM Development Corporation, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kenyon, Frances and George

Kolb, Scott P. and Victoria M.

Clark, Julia and Archie

Vansanford, Jenna R. and Morrison, Jacob A.

Kreissig, Tyler J. and Pyle, Alyssalynne H.

Angel, Clayton J. and Summer-Dupree, Channon M.

Bays, Lindsey L. and Huang, Xin

Markovics, Katlin E. and Dean J.

Tram, Rosalie F. and David P.

Wengeler, Alexandra B. and Lance A.

Mendoza, Coza M. and David J.

Teeter, Adrean and Naomi S.

Nelson, Denise R. and Randy S.

Rendon, Charles and Miranda

Shkliar, Galina Y. P. and Serhii

Giordana, Brent C. and Skye L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Thomas R. Mong, 66; one month in jail with credit given for one month served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Lonnie D. Lacy, 45; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Micah T. Rodriguez, 31; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and escaping from community custody.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Matthew J. Ackley, 21; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Moria D. Ambacher, 42; six days in jail, fourth-degree theft.

Marissa A. Bear, 25; 180 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Willie F. Burns, 28; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christopher G. Carver, 51; 70 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

William E. Day, 62; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and harming waterway by building a structure.

Thomas J. Dury, 38; 62 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Joshua T. C. Fury, 30; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Timothy J. Gilfoy, 29; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kameron D. Glover, 41; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael S. Knerr, 27; 12 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Scott L. Kracht, 52; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Donica Leit, 27; 95 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Chad E. Mashtare, 50; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Michael L. Mudge, $200 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring.

Matthew W. Nowak, 42; 60 days in jail, failure to register as a sex offender.

Adam J. Olson, 22; 60 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael W. Stanfield, 44; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Steven A. Taylor, 35; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Cordell C. Vielle, 33; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Michael Y. Grebenchuk, 21; 12 months of probation, reckless driving, 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Olga A. Fox, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Randall M. Nilsen, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Roman L. Barrera, 37; $2,095.50 fine, 210 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 210 days in jail converted to 120 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.