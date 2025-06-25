Mavericks draft Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall, ushering in new era for the franchise

By Mike Curtis Dallas Morning News

NEW YORK – The Dallas Mavericks can officially put an end to “the kid from Duke” moniker and call him by his name.

The Cooper Flagg era has officially begun as the Mavericks made him the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft.

Flagg, wearing a blue three-piece suit with a black tie, walked across the Barclays Center stage to shake the hand of commissioner Adam Silver, fulfilling a longstanding dream of reaching the NBA.

The Mavericks didn’t need the full five minutes they had on the clock to make their choice. They’ve had more than a month to prepare for the moment since May 12, when they beat the NBA draft lottery odds, which gave them a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick.

The probability of Flagg going No. 1 was never in question.

The 18-year-old is the second-youngest player to be drafted at No. 1, behind LeBron James. He’s the sixth Duke player to go first overall and the third player to be drafted from Maine.

The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot wingspan is considered to be the NBA’s next generational talent – a positionless player with elite athleticism who can soar above the rim for high-flying dunks and dynamic rejections, handle the ball and score from the perimeter. His processing ability makes him able to make reads similar to that of a primary playmaker.

Over 1,300 miles away in Dallas, the Mavericks held a draft party at American Airlines Center to celebrate the selection of Flagg, the franchise’s second No. 1 pick in franchise history and first since Mark Aguirre was drafted in 1981 out of DePaul.

Flagg hails from a small city called Newport, where the population is around 3,000. Four draft parties in Newport were set to celebrate Flagg’s massive accomplishment, ESPN reported Wednesday. One is hosted by New Balance, who Flagg signed an endorsement deal with last year.

Another is being held at Nokomis High School, where Flagg spent his freshman season before transferring to Monteverde Academy in Florida, where he finished his prep career as a McDonald’s All-American. Flagg reclassified up to the 2024 high school class and graduated high school at the age of 17 so he could face a steeper level of competition.

Flagg had a sensational lone season at Duke, where he won the 2024-25 AP Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game for the Blue Devils last season. He also had efficient shooting splits: 48.1% from the field, 38.5% from 3 and 84% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks entered Wednesday night with just one selection during the 2025 NBA draft, which featured a two-night format for the second consecutive year. The second round will take place Thursday.

When Dallas won the right to draft Flagg by winning the draft lottery on May 12, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Michael Finley, vice president of basketball operations, jumped out of their seats to celebrate the improbable reversal of misfortune that plagued the franchise since Luka Doncic was traded.

The Mavericks were riddled by injury and hard-capped at the second apron of the collective bargaining agreement, which limited their options to sign players down the stretch. As a result, they missed the playoffs and wound up as a lottery team.

Winning the lottery was the intended result in 2023 when the Mavericks were fined for tanking. That draft selection became starting center Dereck Lively II, a promising piece for the team’s new two-pronged timeline.

This time around, the Mavericks unintentionally hit the jackpot by adding a versatile player like Flagg to their core of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who were selected first overall in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The roster also features sharpshooter Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall and Lively.

Thirty teams wanted him, but only one could have the opportunity to draft him.

Dallas has officially captured the Flagg.