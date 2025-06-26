Analysis: Here’s what Seahawks roster might look like this season

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, left, celebrates his interception with cornerback Devon Witherspoon, center, and defensive end Leonard Williams against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 8. All three players return as starters on the Seahawks defense. (Tribune News Service)

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks are off for the summer.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any news over the next six weeks.

The Seahawks could make a move or two before training camp begins in late July, with the most likely possibility adding a veteran to their stable of cornerbacks.

In general, though, the 90-man roster is set.

As the just-completed offseason program illustrated, many of the starting and key rotational roles appear set, with the notable exception of the offensive line, where two jobs (center, right guard) are wide open.

What could the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster look like when the 2025 season begins?

Let’s take a look in our latest roster projection.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

Comment: There doesn’t appear to be much drama in the QB room. Coach Mike Macdonald reiterated that Darnold is the starter and OTAs and minicamp backed that up as Darnold appeared to get every snap with the No. 1 offense. Lock ran the twos and Milroe the threes in what appeared a clear pecking order. Lock might have had the best overall practices of those open to the media of the three QBs, which for now seems to ward off any thought of a competition for the backup spot. But Milroe is a big part of the team’s long-term future and assessing his progress will be an intriguing aspect of camp and preseason games.

Running back

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, Robbie Ouzts.

Comment: Walker didn’t do much in OTAs/minicamp because of an ankle injury. All signs indicated he remains the No. 1 tailback followed by Charbonnet and McIntosh. McIntosh’s experience as a kickoff returner would for seem to give him the nod over Damien Martinez for the third spot, though the Seahawks would undoubtedly keep Martinez on the 16-man practice squad that can be assembled after cuts are made. I’m also giving the nod to fifth-round pick Ouzts to earn the fullback job in a tight competition with Brady Russell. Russell would surely be kept on the practice squad and available when needed.

Tight end

Noah Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert.

Comment: Fant’s high cap hit ($13.41 million) continues to fuel speculation the team could make a move with him. But he and Barner were typically the tight ends with the No. 1 offense with Arroyo and Saubert with the backup units. Saubert figures to be a core special teamer, which is why they could keep four tight ends. The Seahawks could also keep Russell and cut Saubert for that reason.

Receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Steven Sims.

Comment: The top three WRs are set, while Horton is a big part of long-term plans and likely to be a key man on return teams this year. Bobo had a nice offseason and seems to still be ahead of the rest of the vets trying to earn roster spots. Cody White also had some good practices and will be one to watch in camp. And for now, I’m keeping Sims as a sixth WR for his return ability. Dareke Young, a 2022 seventh-round pick who has been on the active roster the last three seasons, will be in a fight to stay on roster this time around.

Offensive line

Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Sataoa Laumea, Christian Haynes, Jalen Sundell, Josh Jones, Michael Jerrell.

Comment: Cross, Zabel and Lucas appear set as starters with Bradford and Haynes vying for the RG spot and Oluwatimi and Sundell at center. Laumea is also in the guard battle and Jones appears set as the backup swing tackle on gamedays. Jerrell and rookies Mason Richman and Bryce Cabeldue will vie for roster spots. The Seahawks almost certainly won’t keep more than 10 linemen on the initial 53-man roster — and might not keep that many — so some tough decisions will have to be made. It’s worth remembering that they will be able to keep rookie center Federico Maranges as an extra player on the practice squad because of his status as an International Player Pathway Program participant.

Defensive line

Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, Johnathan Hankins, Brandon Pili.

Comment: For now, it appears rookie Rylie Mills is likely to start on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a knee injury last December. The top four listed are givens, and it’s worth remembering DeMarcus Lawrence will play end, the position at which the team lists him, though I’m putting him with the edge rushers group. Pili appeared to have a strong offseason to emerge for now as a good depth piece in the middle of the line. That leaves off Mike Morris, a 2023 fifth-rounder. But a strong training camp could again earn him a spot. Quinton Bohanna will also compete for a backup tackle spot but he didn’t practice in minicamp because of an injury.

Edge rusher/outside linebackers

DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe.

Comment: As I wrote after the draft, the four-man rotation here seems set. But it’ll be worth watching to see if one of the UDFA signings such as Jared Ivey of Ole Miss or Connor O’Toole of Utah can make a viable bid for a spot. Tyreke Smith, a fifth-round pick in 2022, appeared to have a good minicamp and could work his way into the battle.

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Josh Ross.

Comment: Jones and Knight are set as the starters at middle and weakside linebacker, respectively. There will be good battles for the backup spots with Thomas, Ross and Patrick O’Connell, as well as maybe Jamie Sheriff, the surprise of the 2024 preseason who is being used more as an off-ball linebacker.

Safety

Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, Jerrick Reed II, De’Anthony Bell.

Comment: Bell had some solid practices and appears for now to be the No. 4 safety, with Emmanwori as the third behind Love and Bryant. That leaves Reed battling with the likes of Ty Okada and A.J. Finley to compel the Seahawks to keep five. Many of those cut will be retained on the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers.

Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Shemar Jean-Charles.

Comment: Jobe appeared to play well as the third corner in OTAs/minicamp. But they might still want to bring in a vet free agent such as Shaquill Griffin or Rasul Douglas to add competition and depth as the spots behind the top three listed here seem wide open. Jean-Charles had some good moments in OTAs/minicamp and his special-teams experience could get him on the roster.

Specialists

Kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, snapper Chris Stoll.

Comment: No drama here as the Seahawks will have the same kicking battery for a third straight season in 2025.