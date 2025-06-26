Hoopfest 2025: Everything you need to know about this year’s event in Spokane

Youth players and crowds of spectators fill West Main Avenue for the first day of Hoopfest 2024 on Saturday. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

It’s that time of year again.

For 35 years, people from across the globe have made the basketball pilgrimage to Spokane for the world’s largest 3-on-3 outdoor tournament.

As one of the biggest events in Spokane, Hoopfest fills the streets with competitors and fans alike.

Planning to attend this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

The rundown

This year’s festival will be similar to those from prior years, besides having more events on Friday and an expected slight increase in attendance, Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said.

“We have a few more out-of-town teams than we had last year, which usually means that we’ll bring more people down just because usually kids come with parents and grandparents, aunts, uncles,” Stockton said.

This year, 4,730 teams will compete across 422 courts. Officials expect to see around 250,000 people descend on the streets of downtown Spokane, where 45 city blocks will be shut down.

“This is one of Spokane’s premier events, and we love it,” said Kate Hudson, director of public relations for Visit Spokane. “I don’t think another city in the U.S. could pull off an event like this the way Spokane does.”

Hoopfest has brought in about $47 million in economic impact to the Inland Northwest every June since 1990, according to the Hoopfest webpage.

“It provides tax relief, which is worth over $1,000 for each household in Spokane County,” Hudson said. “So to have these huge events and have visitors coming and spending money in all of our restaurants, it’s huge for us.”

Parking and transportation

Drivers should expect delays on every highway as they near the downtown corridor, according to the Washington State Patrol.

All parking garages are open during Hoopfest, but these tend to fill up quickly. The Parkade, located between Howard and Stevens streets next to Center Court, is offering daily parking passes for $30 and weekend passes for $50.

Street parking wherever available is paid until 7 p.m. Saturday, then it is free all day on Sunday.

The Spokane Transit Authority will have two main lines transporting riders every 15 minutes for just $2 all day.

Participants can park for free at Spokane Community College or in the University District and take the City Line to Hoopfest. They can also park for free at the Jefferson lot and take the Jefferson shuttle.

Regular bus service will remain functioning, with the exception of the STA Plaza closing at 6:30 p.m. Friday until the end of service on Sunday. Alternative downtown boarding bays will be located at Second Avenue and Howard.

Check-in and events

For competitors looking to check in, the Ten Capital Team Check-In will be in the Central Plaza west of the Gesa Credit Union Pavilion. Teams can check in Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The focal point of Hoopfest, the Northern Quest Center Court, will kick off the Women’s Professional 3XBA Tournament on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Hoopfest is looking to set the record for the world’s largest game of knockout. The record is defined by the number of players to actively take a shot in the game, which is held by students at Grand Canyon (Arizona) University with 728 players.

The game is open to anyone ages 8 and older, and it costs $5 to sign up. Players are encouraged to sign up in advance at spokanehoopfest.net/events, but walk-ons are welcome.

Another notable game this weekend is the Embrace Hoopfest 24 Hour Charity Game at the Hooptown USA court complex. Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, two teams of 12 players will play until 7 a.m. Saturday with limited breaks to raise money. Half of the funds raised will go toward Hooptown Youth League, a basketball league for local children. The other half will go to Embrace Washington, a Spokane nonprofit that works with youths in foster care.

Saturday, the opening ceremonies will commence at the Northern Quest Center Court at 7:50 a.m.

Besides the games, the event features local vendors, food and other basketball-related activities.

Three medical tents will be located throughout downtown. All treatment is free through MultiCare, providing hydration for heat sickness and treatment for any courtside injuries.

MultiCare podiatrist Sarah Shogen said the best way to prevent foot or ankle injury is to wear a good pair of basketball shoes with a lot of cushion and traction that has not been worn down from use.

“If you are wearing just a regular running shoe, you need to be more careful,” she said. “The sole is lower and the tread not as good. So if you’re pivoting, you have a potential to slide or actually turn your foot over. So ankle sprains are pretty common in those types of shoes.”

Police presence

The Washington State Patrol, along with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department, will have extra traffic safety patrols out for the weekend. During Hoopfest, the state patrol’s Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be located at the Spokane Convention Center to deal with potentially impaired drivers.

There will also be Washington State Patrol Aviation units over the area locating drivers who are speeding or putting other drivers at risk.

Besides helping with event setup, Spokane Police officers will also be stationed at each court area every day, said Spokane Police Department Spokesperson Dan Strassenberg.