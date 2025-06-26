Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ty J. Lahue and Jade A. Starkey, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Keenan E. Flanagan and Saige A. E. Bridges, both of Spokane.

Christopher B. Cunningham and Amy E. Nering, both of Spokane.

David W. Kinzel, of Garland, Texas, and Ashley R. Stewart, of Thornton, Texas.

Cameron E. Hardt and Emma K. West, both of Spokane.

Larry A. Wilson and Jody L. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Warner and Stephanie Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Lily L. Deering and Lily M. Grass, both of Spokane Valley.

Enmanuel A. Castillo Carmona and Marisol Hernandez Palacios, both of Spokane.

Christian A. Vazquez and Ashley F. Techavimol, both of Cheney.

Nathan H. Blackham and Cassidy R. Schultes, both of Rockford.

Keel J. Potter, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kathleen L. Horn, of Colbert.

Andrii Kobzar and Hanna Kobzar, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane County Conservation District v. Travis McDonald, et al., money claimed owed.

Calem Morris v. Lucy Tivis, complaint for damages.

American Express National Bank v. Abraham Starks, money claimed owed.

Apartment Management Consultants LLC v. Kristin Carlstom, restitution of premises.

Frog Rentals LLC v. Donald Stone, et al., restitution of premises.

Appleway Estates LLC v. Wendy Turner, restitution of premises.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Tristan Schilling, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Logan Rosholt, complaint for damages.

Employers Mutual Casualty Co. LLC v. Clan Tarbit, complaint for damages.

Stacey Foster v. Larry F. Graham and Arne Belsby, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hornor, Tiffany A. and Neil S.

Steggell, Lance E. and Waterman-Steggell, Krysta

Shaw, Lindsey M. and Jason K.

Rice, Heather S. and Michael

Cox, Maliha J. and Roberta K.

Faloon, Quincey A. and Grenier, Todd E.

Gheith, Maher A. and Jaquette, Delia K.

Baker, Keara R. and Christian

Tudor, Tiffany and Chanchola, Armando

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Brian A. Naccarato, 52; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kimberly Montana, 34; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree escape.

Nolan H. Stone, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Bertha R. Garrett, 39; 14 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree assault.

Zachary M. Hicks, 36; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Chance R. Suarez, 27; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Kelly R. Bemis, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nickolas R. McNeal, 33; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Derek Wilson, 39; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Destanee N. Wilson, 23; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jacob S. Remington, 31; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Colt A. Chaney, also known as Colton A. Chaney, 29; $6,144.14 restitution, 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Cousteau C. Wright, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Robert K. Reeder, also known as Robert K. Reader, 57; $1,080.67 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

James P. Dougherty, 34; $750 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Daniel H. Dunbar, 45; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Joshua J. Pond, 34; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Neville O. T. Hewson, Sr., 31; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.