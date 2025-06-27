Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy D. Lawson and Kelli D. Bonthuis, both of Spokane.

Logan E. Williamson and Kylee R. Weinkauf, both of Spokane.

Grant R. Debeaumont and Julia M. Danahy, both of Spokane.

Nikolas J. Blaubach, of Deer Park, and Josie A. Swanberg, of Elk.

Brent A. Boucher and Meghan R. Fjeld, both of Otis Orchards.

Jordan W. Phlipot and Sabrina R. Earle, both of Airway Heights.

Justin H. Haase and Selene N. Velarde Garcia, both of Spokane.

Abram F. Ramirez and Macie A. Loutherback, both of Moses Lake.

Christopher E. Wood and Angela M. Hayes, both of Spokane.

Ashton J. Hoskinson, of Spokane, and Emilee P. Foster, of Otis Orchards.

Preston L. Gano and Hannah R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Trestle Creek Apartments v. Waylon Linton, Courtney Tolliver and Cheryl McEwen, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

DNF Associates LLC v. Michael Gwaltney, money claimed owed.

DNF Associates LLC v. Nick Penta, money claimed owed.

Lori Troyer v. David Geaudreau, Angela D. McAdoo-Geaudreau and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co., complaint for damages.

Anthony M. Triani, Kimberly Triani and Everything Formals Model Management LLC v. Sozie Limited, Tareem Arshad and Mahreen Butt, complaint for damages.

Cartney Kesten v. Planned Parenthood of Greater Wash. and N. Idaho, complaint.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Shaw Trenchless LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Banna, Jospeh A. and Joyce A.

Rogers, Heather A. and Brown, Andrew D.

Evans, Summer S. and Ryan J.

Sargent, Kieler G. and Teng, Rica J. L.

Leinen, Ryan N. and Chance L.

Vilayseng, Knapon S. and Phonesavanh

Ferguson, Madison C. and Franklin M.

Hanes, Wendy J. and John H., Jr.

Lee, Isaac C. and Simone

Chapman, Tamara L. and Jonathan C., II

Collier-Hairston, Allainya L. E. and Hairston, John L.

Curnutt, Alyssa L. and Jordan D.

Denny, Stephanie A. and Eric D.

Lattin, Meghan L. and Andrew J.

Rickert, Chase V. and Breanna R.

Cox, Joshua A. and Jessica D.

Olson, Trisha L. and Dustin R.

Griego, Belaura and Alex

McCray, Steven E., II and Viora

Carter, Marina V. and Schmid, Adam M.

Wengeler, Lance A. and Alexandra B.

McDaniel, Mariah R. and Richardson, Thomas

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Stephanie M. Vansant, also known as Stephanie Vansant, 36; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft and money laundering.

Caleb R. Wilson, 34; $15 restitution, 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and order violation.

Laquisha C. Brock, 34; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Alexander D. J. Riendeau, 46; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Chance R. Suarez, 27; $30 restitution, after being found guilty of two counts of order violation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kaniesha S. McKinnon, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ricardo T. Caal, 36; 162 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Kandra-Zella B. Orcutt, Deer Park; debts of $209,681.

Richard W. Pince, Liberty Lake; debts of $36,726.

Erika A. Franklin, Spokane; debts of $95,834.

Amanda R. Gudgel, Spokane; debts of $151,658.

Adolfo N. and Jasmine S. Robinson, Spokane; debts of $56,715

Sherami L. Birdwell, Spokane Valley; debts of $58,479.

Merry K. Fore, Othello, Wash.; debts of $50,950.

Adelaida C. Virrueta, Moses Lake; debts of $51,589.

Christina L. Vinti, Airway Heights; debts of $65,810.

Esteban Enriquez, Othello, Wash.; debts of $69,761.

Cinnamon S. Wheeler, Spokane; debts of $18,666.

Michell A. and Jennifer L. Gates, Spokane; debts of $369,583.

Dierdre M. Mayfield, Spokane; debts of $526,449.

Jonathan A. and Amber R. Tipton, Spokane; debts of $409,012.

William H. and Dayna M. Stark, Medical Lake; debts of $44,506.

Aaron K. and Amy L. Walkup, Medical Lake; debts of $137,833.

James D. and Erica L. Huffine, Spokane; debts of $440,836.

Philip and Stephanie May, Spokane; debts of $179,394.

Clinton and Shauna Lozar, Moses Lake; debts of $93,748.

Sean S. Connerley, Spokane; debts of $227,293.

Craig W. and Jurhee D. Day, Spokane; debts of $46,981.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joshua R. Lincoln, 38; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeremiah J. O’Malley, 33; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shane R. Olson, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher P. Hudson, 42; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Noah C. McIntosh, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Bryan G. Mochel, 42; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.