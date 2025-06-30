Notebook: Why lineup protection for Cal Raleigh could be a concern for the Mariners

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas – Taking a walk without ever swinging the bat seems like it’s going to be part of Cal Raleigh’s life moving forward.

Raleigh, who leads MLB in home runs (32) and RBI (69), was intentionally walked four times over the three-game series this weekend against Texas. Two of those were expected and came Sunday in extra innings. Raleigh was intentionally walked in the 10th inning and again in the 11th as the Rangers opted to let someone else try and beat them.

But it was the two intentional walks that took place Friday night that drew a curious eye as to whether teams approach the league-leader in homers similarly moving forward. Raleigh was twice intentionally walked in the series opener and both times the decision by Texas manager Bruce Bochy loaded the bases for Seattle.

“It is a little surprising, but when you put up some of the numbers that Cal has it’s not surprising in some ways, too,” M’s manager Dan Wilson said. “But Cal has been a force, and that just shows the respect of the season that he’s had and, in some ways, very honoring of what Cal has done.”

The first time, the M’s capitalized as Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena came through with productive outs that scored runs. The second time it happened came with two outs and it proved to be the right move by the Rangers as Polanco grounded out.

Protection behind Raleigh seems like it could become a bigger concern than it already is if teams follow a similar path to the Rangers’ approach. Raleigh has been intentionally walked 10 times now this season after receiving just five of those during his entire career before the season began.

Wilson said Raleigh being a catcher probably helps understand the rationale and decisions a little bit better.

“I think you have a pretty good understanding of it, which helps. But I think as a human, you get a little frustrated,” Wilson said. “As a player, a competitor, that we all know Cal is, you want to be the guy in those situations and when they take the bat out of your hands it’s just frustrating. It’s not that you don’t understand it, it’s just frustrating.”

Kudos for the ‘pen

Consider that when Trent Thornton recorded the final out Sunday, the only arm left in the bullpen was Juan Burgos, who has yet to pitch in a major-league game and appeared in just one game at the Triple-A level before being called up.

Clearly, the M’s bullpen was asked to put in a lot of work during the last few games of the road trip, especially in Texas.

“Three extra-inning games in a row, so our bullpen was obviously putting some good work, and each guy answered the call coming in the game,” said Thornton, who got the win working the final two innings Sunday. “That’s a great team win.”

The M’s bullpen combined for 16 innings pitched, allowed seven hits and only two earned runs over the three games against the Rangers – with the caveat that the automatic runner that starts the inning at second base isn’t considered an earned run.

Carlos Vargas saw his streak of 8 1/3 innings pitched without allowing an earned run end Sunday with Corey Seager’s tying home run in the 11th inning.

Casey Legumina, the former Gonzaga standout, worked two perfect innings of relief to extend his scoreless streak to nine innings. And Thornton worked the final two innings to extend his scoreless streak to eight innings.

Over the previous 17 games, the M’s bullpen has allowed just 14 earned runs in 60 innings pitched.

Wilson called Thornton’s effort Sunday “maybe the largest innings we’ve had all year.”

“He just came in and slammed the door,” Wilson said. “Just a great job all around on a day we really needed everybody’s effort, and everybody gave their effort.”