Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John W. Tschirgi and Brittany R. Tschirgi, both of Spokane.

Lucas J. N. Vinyard and Alexis E. Murphy, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. Cazarez and Rita M. Casillas Felix, both of Spokane.

Jason C. Johnson and Elizabeth A. Rognes, both of Spokane.

Neica A. Barnes and Kimberly M. Brinkmann, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon M. Wink, of Newport, Wash., and Elizabeth A. Vazquez, of Spokane Valley.

Andru B. Miller and Carly J. Wamsley, both of Greenacres.

Yichang Pan and Chenyu Wu, both of Spokane.

Wesley J. Bauer and Andi S. R. Kerbs, both of Spokane.

Andrew C. Rogers and Mikayla R. Shuler, both of Cheney.

Jonathan T. Marzec and Katherine A. King, both of Spokane.

Henry P. Knight and Lili S. Szabo, both of Spokane.

Ethan B. Morgan and Breanna L. Hewey, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan L. Baker, of Spokane, and Taylor R. Anderson, of Spokane Valley.

Neil A. G. Raynor and Elizabeth J. Darjany, both of Spokane.

Timothy A. Nelson, of Cheney, and Madison R. Van Blaricom, of Spokane.

John B. Lilly and Patricia L. Rodriguez, both of Liberty Lake.

Noah J. A. Burnham and Sharon R. Mann, both of Spokane Valley.

Jessica J. Steele, of Spokane Valley, and Brittany N. Strong, of Moses Lake.

Barry L. Authier and Leonora Mendoza Sorrell, both of Chattaroy.

Eisley M. Gardella, of Spokane, and Erin J. Brecto, of Ford.

Maher A. Gheith and Reema M. Alramahi, both of Spokane.

Steven G. Capps, of Indianapolis, and Kehle R. Hatch, of Bonners Ferry.

Caleb D. Proszek and Samantha J. Lawson-Novikoff, both of Spokane.

Cole T. Blanche and Tristen M. Banning, both of Rathdrum.

Blake E. McBroom and Erin R. Beall, both of Spokane Valley.

Clint R. Boozer and Joo H. Ha, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ryan Mulvey v. Henry Ansley, Jr., restitution of premises.

Madeline Antim v. Max J. Kuney Co. and Thomas Hulett, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Phillips, Bruce and Danielle

Haughton, Diane L. and Kevin J.

McCracken, Katie A. and Bruce T.

Handl, Karina M. and Janzer, Matthew J.

Harris, Deborah A. and Jeffrey A.

Gazca, Chalissa J. and Daniel N.

Sines, Jessica M. and Hernandez, Reymundo I.

Craig, Shanda L. H. and Derek N.

Paganelli, Lena L. and Sali, Philip J.

Pake, Aliea L. and John J.

Carpenter, Christopher M. and Jean S.

Shepard, Danna C. and John D.

Conley, Renesha and Short, Lee

Giles, Aaron and Makela, Ashley

Lake, Destinee and Savannah

Gomez, Liliana and Hernandez, Gonzalez, Daniel

Meacham, Kyndra M. and Nicholas E. M.

Adams, Corey and Elizabeth M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Raymond J. Franetich, 49; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Richard Sala, 35; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Joseph R. Depaulo, 18; 14 months in prison with credit given for 115 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Barbara A. Weber, 63; 20 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Isaac W. Forgey, 53; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.