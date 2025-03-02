Mark Finney: Immigration system needs fixing, not dismantling

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Mark Finney

We need major changes to the U.S. immigration system.

It’s outdated (from the 1960s) and fails to provide enough visas needed to fill jobs that rely on immigrants (agriculture, health care, construction and hospitality). This dynamic encourages shadow pathways for millions of workers here without legal authorization. That’s why immigration has been a major campaign issue for the past 25 years, including the most recent election.

In recent days and weeks, the new president made a number of dramatic changes to the system under the pretext of halting an “invasion,” including banning all refugees and canceling the CBP-1 program. Other moves, like assaulting birthright citizenship in the 14th Amendment, are getting more attention, but these lesser-discussed changes to well-proven and effective immigration pathways are counter-productive.

The refugee resettlement program has effectively helped 3 million people from war-torn countries and places of religious and ethnic persecution make their way to the U.S. since 1980. These are the most thoroughly vetted immigrants of any kind (more than students, tourists or workers). They arrive ready to work and eager to pursue a path to citizenship. More than 10,000 have come to Spokane this way since the 1990’s with the help of World Relief, International Rescue Committee and Catholic Charities. I’ve worked with thousands of refugees in Spokane since 2016 – they are a vital part of our economy and a vibrant addition to our schools and neighborhoods. With this program closed, thousands of families awaiting the arrival of loved ones now have no hope of reuniting, including several here in Spokane.

The CBP-1 system was created more recently. It required migrants from Central America to register for an appointment at a southern border port of entry and meet with a U.S. Border Patrol agent. It helped reduce the number of border crossings by 80% from December 2023 to December 2024. Our leadership team at Thrive International visited the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico, for several days this past June, and we saw the system working – migrant shelters were almost empty and the local communities were peaceful. But this week, 30,000 immigrants had appointments canceled with no warning. They now have no option but to head for the border and try their luck.

We need leaders and lawmakers willing to address the root causes of immigration and the economic drivers in our own communities. We need real solutions that provide orderly immigration pathways for those we can securely vet and ensure a swift transition into productive tax-paying livelihoods. We had that in the refugee admissions program and CBP-1. These programs should be restored immediately and expanded to meet the needs of our economy and the moral obligation of our nation to stand for freedom and democracy in an increasingly corrupt and hostile world.

I encourage you to contact U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray as well as our new U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner. Ask them to urge the president to re-open the refugee program and reinstate effective systems like CBP-1.

Mark Finney is executive director of Thrive International, pastor at Emmaus Church and a board member of Human Rights Spokane.