Oscars 2025 winners list

Tracy Brown and Kevin Crust Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – The 97th Academy Awards were presented Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and on a show that ran nearly four hours and saw five different films win multiple awards, “Anora” filmmaker Sean Baker was the big winner with a record-tying four Oscars. Baker’s quartet of statuettes were for original screenplay, editing, director and best picture. Mikey Madison of “Anora” took the prize for actress in a leading role.

Adrien Brody won actor in a leading role for “The Brutalist,” and while “A Real Pain’s” Kieran Culkin and “Emilia Pérez’s” Zoe Saldaña triumphed in the supporting acting categories. “Emilia Pérez” added a second win for original song. In addition to Brody, “The Brutalist” won for cinematography and original score. “Wicked” (costume design and production design), and “Dune: Part Two” (sound and visual effects) won two Oscars each.

Here are the winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best picture

“Anora” – WINNER

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Directing

Sean Baker, “Anora” – WINNER

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora” – WINNER

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” – WINNER

International feature

“I’m Still Here” – WINNER

“The Girl With the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Original screenplay

Sean Baker, “Anora” – WINNER

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David, “September 5”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Adapted screenplay

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, “A Complete Unknown”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave” – WINNER

Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi, “Emilia Pérez”

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, “Nickel Boys”

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield, “Sing Sing”

Documentary feature

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land” – WINNER

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Documentary short

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” – WINNER

Animated feature

“Flow” – WINNER

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Animated short

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” – WINNER

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Live-action short

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot” – WINNER

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Original song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard) – WINNER

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight” (Music and lyric by Diane Warren)

“Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing” (Music and lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” (Music and lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late” (Music and lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)

Original score

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist” – WINNER

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Clément Ducol and Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Cinematography

Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist” – WINNER

Greig Fraser, “Dune: Part Two”

Paul Guilhaume, “Emilia Pérez”

Ed Lachman, “Maria”

Jarin Blaschke, “Nosferatu”

Film editing

Sean Baker, “Anora” – WINNER

Dávid Jancsó, “The Brutalist”

Nick Emerson, “Conclave”

Juliette Welfling, “Emilia Pérez”

Myron Kerstein, “Wicked”

Costume design

Arianne Phillips, “A Complete Unknown”

Lisy Christl, “Conclave”

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, “Gladiator II”

Linda Muir, “Nosferatu”

Paul Tazewell, “Wicked” – WINNER

Makeup and hairstyling

Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, “A Different Man”

Julia Floch-Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, “Emilia Pérez”

David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, “Nosferatu”

Pierre Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, “The Substance” – WINNER

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, “Wicked”

Production design

“The Brutalist” (Production design: Judy Becker; set decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

“Conclave” (Production design: Suzie Davies; set decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

“Dune: Part Two” (Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Shane Vieau)

“Nosferatu” (Production design: Craig Lathrop; set decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

“Wicked” (Production design: Nathan Crowley; set decoration: Lee Sandales) – WINNER

Sound

“A Complete Unknown” (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

“Dune: Part Two” (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill) – WINNER

“Emilia Pérez” (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

“Wicked” (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

“The Wild Robot” (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Visual effects

“Alien Romulus” (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

“Better Man” (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

“Dune: Part Two” (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer) | WINNER

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burk)

“Wicked” (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)