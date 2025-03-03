Othello man arraigned for possessing explicit images of children

By Cheryl Schweizer Columbia Basin Herald

OTHELLO – An Othello man was arraigned Feb. 26 in federal court in the Eastern District of Washington on 11 counts of possession or production of material with sexually explicit images of children, extortion and interstate communication of a threat.

Andres Burgos-Silva, 24, was arrested Feb. 25 by Othello Police Department officers and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations. He had been arrested in November 2023 on charges related to possessing materials with sexually explicit images of children, among other charges. Othello Police Chief Dave Rehaume said in a separate interview that the initial investigation, in part, led to federal charges.

Rehaume said investigators have not found any Othello victims.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Washington, OPD detectives learned that Burgos-Silva allegedly contacted several minors through social media, claiming to have explicit photos of them and threatening to release pictures unless the youths sent him sexually explicit images. In an earlier interview, OPD Detective Sergeant Brent McFarlane said that is a frequent tactic.

Child predators use fake names and profiles, as well as information like location data, to contact and exploit children and teens. McFarlane and fellow OPD officers teach classes in the Othello School District designed to make students aware of risks online and how to avoid them. McFarlane said he tells students a predator may send out 1,000 contacts and only needs one young person to respond.

The focus is on social media for its vulnerability to exploitation, but McFarlane said predators use any access to children they can find, including video games.

“If there’s any platform a predator can access, they’re using it,” he said.

Rehaume said parental supervision is key to preventing similar crimes.

“This began with one parent taking action by closely monitoring their child’s cellphone use,” he wrote in a statement.

The parent reported the activity to local law enforcement agencies, who, in turn, contacted the OPD, Rehaume said.

McFarlane said he recommends the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, WA Internet Crimes Against Children – ICAC Conference as a resource for parents and adults looking for ideas and information.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a tipline accessible through the WA Internet Crimes Against Children website, waicactf.org/parents to report cases of suspected child predators. Tipsters can remain anonymous.