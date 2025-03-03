Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Michael Brackett, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Jean A. Keller, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Valarie A. Langinbelik, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Konstantin V. Derkach, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Taytum Richo, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management LLC v. Rebecca Freeland, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Myancy Peter, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Kasja Leake, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Isabel Marquez, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Heather Robson, et al., restitution of premises.

Pine Acres MHP LLC v. Tracey Walker, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty & Property Management LLC, et al. v. Sara Fulkerson, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty & Property Management LLC v. Courtney Wheller, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Jennifer Hogberg, money claimed owed.

JSP Properties LLC v. Autumn Lemery, restitution of premises.

DDBT LLC, et al. v. Matthew J. Stives, restitution of premises.

2712 Sharp LLC, et al. v. Daisy V. Southern, restitution of premises.

Dominic C. Shanley, et al. v. Blake S. Greensword, restitution of premises.

Sergio Delgado Sarabia v. Bremik Construction Inc. and Northwest Masonry Restoration LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Peel, Tony and Amanda L.

Adams, Peter and Catalina

Diamond-Porter, Julmanise and Porter, Henry, Jr.

Collard, Miranda and Abruscato, Christopher

McNabb-Licea, Heather R. and Licea, Luis M.

Green, David T. and Ashley M.

Lomeli, Maricela and Pereyra, Carlos A.

Sanchez, Veronica and Cannon, Colby B.

Paulson, Matthew J. and Leanna M.

Malinovsky, Ryan A. and Jaurigue, Jennifer J.

Madumere, Udochukwu and Moses, Jessica M.

Legal separations granted

Butler, Jeanine and David

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Brian E. Williams, 53; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Kyle J. Runge, 28; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Patricia Schauman, 33; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jared Bestrom, 47; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Daniel Ramos, 62; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jonathan Wittry II, also known as Jonathan M. Wittry, 39; $30 restitution, 134 days in jail with credit given for 134 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of order violation.

Robert M. Packard, 54; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Christopher L. Lewis, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Danny L. Parkins, 44; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to allude a police vehicle.

Clifford L. T. Thackston, 42; three months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Tyler Q. Cook, 33; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Stanley K. Ruff, also known as Keith Ruff, 66; $1,245.50 restitution, 242 days in jail with credit given for 242 days served, driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Taylor Watson, 25; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Christopher M. Frazier, 35; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and second-degree operating a vehicle with a suspended license, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jilon Jilon, 30; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.