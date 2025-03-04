Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dimitrius L. Peterson and Danielle L. Blatter, both of Spokane.

Chase R. Newell and Jenna M. Havens, both of Liberty Lake.

Joshua David and Sharon A. Budweg, both of Spokane.

Timothy L. Siniff and Jionemore G. Crescencio, both of Spokane Valley.

Troy A. Caldwell and Anntonette R. Barela, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. Carito and Charlotte G. Monroe, both of Spokane.

Amber D. Booth and Chelsie L, Strickland, both of Missoula.

Peterson W. Mburu and Tonya L. Fifer, both of Spokane.

Charles G. Reck and Elizabeth J. Forbes, both of Spokane.

Eric N. Ringquist and Tamera J. Dingey, both of Spokane.

Samuel B. Fiore and Gretchen A. Price, both of Spokane

George A. Frankenfield, of Spokane, and Olha Hrutsiuk, of Pullman.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Phillip N. Lablanc v. Thomas F. Castillo, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Borba, Holly J. and Monsivais, Pablo

Jones, Deanna and William

Melvin, Amy and John J.

Nelson, Terrance D. and Maggie M.

Gilley, Alexis N. and Groves, Gage M.

Stephenson, Katherine and Burgess, Christopher

McGlothlin, Lindsey J. and Perry, Kevin E.

O’Neil, Margaret M. and Daric J.

Sargent, Kieler G. and Teng, Rica J. L.

Garrett, Ronda and John J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Clayton D. Jones, 58; 37 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Isabelle Karst, 22; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Jacob J. Ellsworth, 32; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police officer and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Randall B. Sherrod, 39; $15 restitution, after being found guilty of order violation.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jake H. Brady, 31; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Nicholas C. Flatt, 40; 78 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Devin T. T. Gregersen, 27; 30 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of loaded pistol in vehicle without permit.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua D. McCord, 37; 15 days in jail, use of a counterfeit substance in public and making a false statement to a public servant.

Shaun F. McSpadden, 43; 10 days in jail, possession of vehicle theft tools.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Danny L. Parkins, 44; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Katrena M. P. Pirtle, 29; 126 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kyle S. Smith, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Miles R. Stafford, 39; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Robert P. Talarico, 54; 54 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Yakov V. Babich, 26; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, making a false statement to a public defender.

Shane L. Dechenne, 57; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Antonique M. Frelo, 37; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Malisha H. Grzogorek, 29; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Dennis C. Brisbois, Jr., 31, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Owen D. Cornwell, 25; $250 fine, three days in jail with credit given for one day served, two days in jail converted to six hours of community service, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

David P. Davisson, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, use of a controlled substance and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Bo J. Beydler, 45; $95.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sam R. Gauksheim, 33; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Darren L. Higgins, Jr., 32; 90 days in jail with credit given for 74 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Terrence Kelley, 54; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Tyler J. Kelly, 40; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.