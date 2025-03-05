Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jaime I. Gonzalez Garcia and Alondra Y. Lizarraga Alvarado, both of Spokane Valley.

Sunseaahrhay T. Checatahwaiuwh and Krysten N. Golly, both of Spokane.

Brandon T. Cervantez and Makayla M. Meadows, both of Spokane.

Elijah I. Gamboa and Kaci R. Graber, both of Spokane.

Alexx J. R. Bullion, of Spokane, and Kinzie M. Lunceford, of Spokane Valley.

Samuel N. Gathuru and Anne W. Gathecha, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael W. Cruz and Andrea A. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Mattias Davilmare and Tryphose Cadet, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob C. Easton, of Verdale, and Katherine S. N. Blycker, of Pullman.

Vance A. Jones and Symantha R. Wayne, both of Tucson.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Zachariah Miles, et al., restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Jenness Magner, restitution of premises.

Isaac R. Ripley v. Thomas R. Dehaven, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Elmie Riklon, et al., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Robert Polluck, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Katie Campbell, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Zachary Tegge, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Christopher Roulet, restitution of premises.

Campus Crest at Cheney LLC v. Thomas Allen, restitution of premises.

Palouse Trails LLC v. Claudia King, et al., restitution of premises.

West & Company Reality LLC v. Henry Artis, restitution of premises.

Estate of Halan D. Douglass v. Phillip J. Petosa, restitution of premises.

Dayne R. Burrell v. Rodney Tate, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Austin Armstrong, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. William Firmage, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Melissa Basta, money claimed owed.

Shivon Brite v. Pooka J. Tucker, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Michael H. Ott, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Tammie Stacey, property damage.

Russell Olsen, et al. v. Yolonda Diaz, restitution of premises.

Jeannette Moss v. Randy Shaeffer, et al., restitution of premises.

Palmer Rott v. City of Spokane and Pioneer Human Services, complaint.

Michelle Pelletier and Guy Pelletier v. Jacob Fowler, complaint.

Andrew Kirk and Sarah Burton v. Lithia Spokane-S LLC, Subaru of Spokane and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company, complaint for damages.

Melynda Van Halen, Drew D. Sheffield v. Mead School District and Kyle Smith, complaint for damages.

Matthew Koisan v. Reed Birnel, complaint for damages.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Tammie Stacey, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Action Materials Inc. v. Eller Corporation, complaint.

Seven Oaks Motorsports LLC v. Joshua Zeigler, complaint.

Plumeria Accord Holdings LLC v. Chris Ziegler and Jessica L. Ford, complaint.

Allison Woodruff v. Drummac Inc., complaint.

James Moldenhauer v. KSL Capital Partners LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bisbee, William and Mary

Chenoweth, Lanora W. and Ivey, Derrick K.

Key, Belinda J. and Baugh, Samuel J.

McDonald, Luke I. and Diane J.

Lissy, Byron J. and Aftan

Taitt, Kelwin C. and Farris B.

Trocki, Michael T. and Edmonds, Elizabeth

MacArthur, Andrea D. and Andrew P.

Mackenroth, Morgan L. and Patrick J.

Ohm, Coleen L. and Joshua D.

Chilberg, John A. and Dowd, Cheyenne K.

Chernishoff, Ashton L. and Andrey N.

Facer, Kelly M. and Greg A.

Lazaro, Jordan S. and White, Teanna J.

Rawls, Rodger R. and Galbreath-Rawls, Marcia A.

Munez Cubar, Shierra J. and Alemania, Louie D.

Sluder, Olivia G. and Zachary D.

Akhmadjonov, Lyudmila and Myasnikov, Andrey

Starling, Chalice and Reinertsen, Andrew

Castillo, Karla M. and Castillo Soto, Gerardo

Hodges, Amanda and James

Scott, Megan and Nathaniel

Legal separations granted

Hodgson, Mark D. and Leisha L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Mickey Davis, 44; 108 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

James H. Statton, 60; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Deshone M. Porter, 31; 208 days in jail with credit given for 208 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Frank B. Calbick, 55; $15 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Kipp L. Ressler, 45; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jesse V. Summers, 35; $923.80 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Brandon J. Shopbell, 28; $15 restitution, 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Donald L. Gardipee, also known as Robert L. Garcia, 53; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Jacob Przespolewski, 31; 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Kyle Hinojosa, 23; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Chance Holland, 29; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Devin Barksdale, 23; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Katelyn M. Damerville, 27; 42 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Eugene M. Green, 47; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sydney K. Kitchen, 39; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Donald J. Locke, 67; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jesse L. Walking Eagle, 29; 60 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Theresa R. Hotchkiss, 45; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, disorderly conduct, third-degree malicious mischief and criminal mischief.

Stephanie L. Kerns, 34; 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Nikolas I. Lopachuk, 22; three days in jail with credit given for two days served.

Andrew F. Luce, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Oneleigh M. Moro, 20; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Colton H. McCord, 24; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.

Diane L. Jackson, 31; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Queston T. J. Anderson, 23; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Todd A. Orsi, 61; $991 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Eric E. O’Donnell, 52; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Cory J. Adams, 50; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Thomas-Ward T. Bryan, 27; eight hours of community service, third-degree theft.

Carson L. Spurlock, 21; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Danielle E. Reed, 45; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Austin J. Schwahn, 31; $2,095.50 fine, 98 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 120 days of electronic home monitoring converted to 98 days of jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Kacey A. Silvers, 42; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, reckless driving.

Kristen M. Peterson, 22; 16 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, driving while intoxicated.