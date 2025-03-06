Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vince A. Comstock and Breanna H. Unger, both of Greenacres.

Ryan J. Davy and Cecelia A. Sears, both of Cheney.

Josiah E. Hansen Ballinger and Rachael C. Swanson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Meegan L. Donoghue, restitution of premises.

Plaza Services LLC v. Thinh Bui, et al., money claimed owed.

Bella Tess LLC v. Brittany Meyer, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Kourtney Wear, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates B. LLC v. Kimberly Thomas, restitution of premises.

DNF Associates LLC v. Anne Harris, et al., money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Shirley Hathaway, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Donald J. Hauser, money claimed owed.

Empire State Holdings LLC v. Noe R. Batrez Guzman, et al., restitution of premises.

Environment Control Restoration Services Inc. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Smith, Margaret C. and Andrew J.

Sherfey, Neil A. and Stacy A.

Vick, Jayla C. and Clinton W.

Quillen, April M. and Marc A.

Ramos, Daniel and Michelle

Taney, Linda M. and Scott L.

Hoyt Sims, Mary Y. and Sims, Williams J.

Saunders, Amber R. and Corey J.

Kelley, Brian F. and Jones, Amy K.

Osborne, Jason W. and Sara Michelle

Rasmussen, Steffany R. and Knute A.

McIntosh, Cali M. and David J.

Barnes, Christine and Robert J. M.

Rice, Heather and Michael

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jesse L. Carmickle, 37; $1,115.80 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Raymond Mays, 31; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree unsafe storage of a firearm.

Eligiah H. LaFountaine, 26; 31 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and discharging firearms.

Lanny A. McConnell, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tristan P. Hilton, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua Zastoupil, 44; $62 restitution, 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Shayna C. Ramos, also known as Shayna L. Ramos, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Rick M. Teal, 58, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Daniel M. Frank, 62; $700 restitution, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful discharge of a laser.

Vincent M. Williams, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Abigail L. Deboer, 42; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Gena R. Belger, 47; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Stephantae Douglas, 20; $2,373.92 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree theft.

Frank B. Calbick, 55; $5,527.54 restitution, 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jesse J. Oakes, 39; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Julie R. Schoonover, 57; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

David D. Heard, 38; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Robert L. O’Banion, 29; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Edward Ramey IV, 19; $500 restitution, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and vehicle theft.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chance M. A. Holland, 29; 14 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Breanne M. Lacy, 39; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jared K. Lochridge, 31; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Shelby N. Naccarato-Edwards, 32; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jesse O. Spies, 38; 30 days in jail converted to 29 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment.

Jaydrien S. Williams, 22; $250 fine, reckless driving.

Timothy J. Wills, 58; eight days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Christopher A. Staffrod, 41; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served.

Chloe M. Rindal, 23; $4,996 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving amended to second-degree reckless driving.

Hailey M. Suenkel, 19; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nicki K. Windsor, 33; five days in jail, third-degree theft.