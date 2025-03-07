State B roundup: Northwest Christian boys, Liberty girls reach fourth-place games

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s State B loser-out action from Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

(8) Northwest Christian 54, (12) Tri-Cities Prep 51: Avi West scored 24 points and the Crusaders (20-9) eliminated the Jaguars (23-7).

Northwest Christian faces 11th-seeded Okanogan for fourth place on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Layne McClure led Tri-Cities Prep with 13 points.

(11) Okanogan 60, (10) Liberty Bell 56: Carter Kuchenbuch totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Bulldogs (22-7) eliminated the Mountain Lions (17-12).

Jordan Shiflett and Wadyn Brown added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Okanogan.

Greyden Pax led Liberty Bell with 16 points.

Boys 1B

(6) Tulalip Heritage 67, (7) Moses Lake Christian 54: Jaylan Gray scored 25 points and the Hawks (22-5) eliminated the Lions (20-5).

Tulalip Heritage faces third-seeded Willapa Valley for fourth place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Johnathan Ferguson led Moses Lake Christian with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

(3) Willapa Valley 51, (8) Ocosta 46: Nathan Fluke scored 16 points and the Vikings (23-3) eliminated the Wildcats (17-10).

Kayden Turner led Ocosta with 18 points.

Girls 2B

(10) Liberty 45, (6) Mount Vernon Christian 39: Jordan Jeske scored 15 points and the Lancers (22-8) eliminated the Hurricanes (20-6).

Liberty faces third-seeded Brewster for fourth place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Ruthie Rozema led Mount Vernon Christian with 16 points.

(3) Brewster 53, (9) Mabton 45: Paige Wulf scored 16 points, Pepper Boesel added 15, and the Bears (22-5) eliminated the Vikings (25-7).

Alana Zavala led Mabton with 15 points.

Girls 1B

(10) Oakesdale 45, (11) Sunnyside Christian 33: Bradyn Henley scored 17 points and the Nighthawks (21-6) eliminated the Knights (20-7).

Oakesdale faces eighth-seeded Pateros for fourth place on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Hailey Van Wieringen led Sunnyside Christian with 10 points.

(8) Pateros 52, (4) Yakama Nation Tribal 45: Zayne Ravenstein scored 20 points, including 12 free throws, and the Nannies (21-7) eliminated the Eagles (20-6).

Mikyssa Wyena led Yakama Nation Tribal with 13 points.