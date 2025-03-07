USF guard Marcus Williams to be withheld from competition due to NCAA rule violation

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) puts pressure on San Francisco Dons guard Marcus Williams (55) during the second half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Gonzaga won the game 95-73. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

San Francisco, a potential opponent for Washington State and Gonzaga at the West Coast Conference Tournament, could be without all-conference guard Marcus Williams as the Dons travel to Las Vegas to begin the postseason.

USF released a statement Friday evening indicating Williams was involved in an NCAA rule violation, impacting his eligibility. Williams, who averages 15.1 points per game and leads the team at 4.3 assists, will be withheld from competition, according to the university statement.

The third-seeded Dons (23-8) could play one of three teams – San Diego, Loyola Marymount or Washington State – in Sunday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal game at Orleans Arena.

The statement didn’t specify whether Williams could potentially play in the quarterfinal round, or later in the tournament should the Dons advance to Monday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against second-seeded Gonzaga (23-8).

“The University continues to work on obtaining additional information related to this issue, but at this time will withhold him from competition,” the statement read. “The University of San Francisco is committed to upholding all NCAA rules and ensuring that each student-athlete representing the institution in competition meets all eligibility requirements. This is the only statement the University will make concerning this matter.”

Willams carried USF’s offense through long stretches of a 95-75 loss to the Zags last Saturday at the Chase Center, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, 2 of 2 from the 3-point line and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. He has 13 assists in two meetings with GU this season.

The senior guard scored 17 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds in USF’s last meeting with WSU – a 75-51 victory at War Memorial Gym in San Francisco.

USF lost top bench scorer Ryan Beasley to an ankle injury in the first half of Saturday’s loss to Gonzaga. Dons coach Chris Gerlufsen told reporters Beasley was transported to a hospital at halftime for further evaluation.

Beasley’s status remains uncertain entering the WCC Tournament, but Gerflusen told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein Thursday the Dons hope to have the sophomore guard back for Sunday’s quarterfinal game. A former WCC Freshman of the Year, Beasley has averaged 7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.2 apg for the Dons this season.