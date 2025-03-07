Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Johnny L. Cy and Rosalynn T. Benjamin, both of Spokane.

Cody A. Patrick and Brenna A. Foster, both of Spokane Valley.

Yosta Compass and Jody K. McDonald, both of Spokane.

Ricky G. Moore and Susan K. McDonald, both of Chattaroy.

Steven P. Messmer and Alysia K. Rajanen, both of Coeur d’ Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Western United Life Assurance Company v. Adeline Girl, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Scott Dinges, et al., restitution of premises.

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Eric Harvey, et al., restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Heather Mikenzi-Diaz, restitution of premises.

Interroworks LLC v. Zechariah Brown, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Aaron Harding, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Falicia R. Humbird, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Michael Lish, money claimed owed.

Richard Frahm v. Peter Barranco and Indian Canyon Mobile Home Park, complaint for personal injuries.

Samantha A. Reyes v. Deena P. Budano, complaint for damages.

Thomas Balestrino v. The Prentice-Hall Corporation System Inc., Camelback Hotel Corporation and Wyndham Hotel Corporation, complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Krebs, Morgie and Kirby P.

Bouck, Summer and Christopher S.

Sentz, Grant M. and Michelle D.

Hubbard, Cory R. and Shaye N. K.

Johnson, Victoria L. and Taylor G.

Mellinger, Dustin R. and Candace D.

McFarlen, Jacob W. and Jacqueline R.

Carbury, Breanna L. and Miller Ray, Timothy J.

Bogle, Joelene P. and McCormack, Adam

Daley, Emily and Noles, Zakary

Hanson, Samantha and Swart, Cameron N.

Chandler, Sierra M. and Austin

Robertson, Carista and Zachary

Pierce, Joel and Trinity

Matampash, Joel and Kebenei, Evalyne

Wall, Rebekah and David S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Chantevy Ros, 32; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping from community custody.

Allen K. York, 38; $15 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree domestic reckless burning, residential domestic burglary, third-degree domestic assault and two counts of order violation.

Daniel P. Contant, Jr., 32; 72 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Gary A. Howell, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Seth J. Mullins, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Daniel A. Fernandez, 18; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Cameron W. Hustad, 26; four months of electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Levi Flagel, 31; $7,418.63 restitution, 17.5 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft.

Brandon Aldrich, 39; five months in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Andrew C. Marshall, 27; 69 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Andrea L. Smith, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Tyjeus Golden, 24; $15 restitution, 112 days in jail with credit given for 112 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of order violation and harassment.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Gunnar M. Doughty, also known as Gunnar M. Graff, 33; 54 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Michael E. Donohue

Steven W. Brown, 45; 390 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Paul G. Ainsworth, 44; 108 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Kelly U. Dockins, also known as Kelly V. Dockins, 46; $700 restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Cory Dahl, 28; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Shawn W. J. Moore, also known as Shawn W. Moore and Shawn K. Moore, 39; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft and second-degree burglary.

Lacey M. Venema, 26; 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Chadwick Zimmer, 44; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Ashten I. Taylor, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Christina D. Stemen, Newport; debts of $74,875.

Ryan E. and Dominique R. Sprague, Medical Lake; debts of $376,541.

John T. Larson and Marguerite E. Islitzer, Elk; debts of $274.717.

Steven D. Rickey, Newport; debts of $52,255.

Alex J. Elias, Spokane; debts of $79,455.

Zeta C. Sharp, Spokane Valley; debts of $61,531.

Debra M. Lane, Spokane; debts of $477,341.

Debra J. Greene, Spokane; debts of $98,664.

Albert G. and Maria A. Garza, Moses Lake; debts of $40,705.

Sarah E. Hermann, Moses Lake; debts of $182,338.

Abel Mancilla and Maria Del Carmen Mancilla, Moses Lake; debts of $371,449.

Levi T. and Sheena R. Gossett, Moses Lake; debts of $435,968.

Mark A. and Victoria Garcia, Moses Lake; debts of $60,938

Rodney E. Richards, Newport; debts of $309,647.

Brandon E. Beck, Greenacres; debts of $105,914.

Robin A. and Melissa K. S. Lewis, Greenacres; debts of $540,219.

Thomas and Amy Lugo, Greenacres; debts of $90,237.

Wage-earner petitions

Jason Farley, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kyle D. Sewright, 25; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.