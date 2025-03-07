Washington State OT Esa Pole shines at pro day, WR Kyle Williams sits out

By Sam Taylor Lewiston Tribune

PULLMAN — Former Washington State left tackle Esa Pole began his Friday morning with a walk from his Pullman hotel to the Cougar Football Complex.

“I just wanted to enjoy my last few moments here in Pullman,” Pole said. “But also put myself in a really good position mentally to come out here and show off.”

By mid-morning, he had jumped, lifted, ran and blocked in front of scouts representing 27 NFL teams and two Canadian Football League franchises at WSU’s Pro Day in Pullman.

“I got up around 5:15, 5:30-ish, and had to look myself in the mirror. ‘Today’s the day you’ve been working for for so long,’” Pole said. “You put everything on the line, and you want to put your best foot forward every day.”

Pole was one of six former Cougs who worked out in front of pro football scouts on Friday, joining kicker Dean Janikowski, safety Tanner Moku, tight end Cooper Mathers, defensive lineman Nusi Malani and edge rusher Andrew Edson.

Seven athletes from Eastern Washington University and one from Central Washington also participated.

The series of tests and drills started with measurements followed by the bench press and vertical jump in the WSU weight room.

Then, the contingent of scouts, athletes and their coaches, teammates, family and friends migrated to the newly minted indoor Taylor Sports Complex. There, prospects performed the horizontal jump, ran the 40-yard dash and completed various positional drills as scouts looked on.

WR Williams not present

Kyle Williams, the former Coug with by-far the most NFL eyes on him (aside from Miami quarterback Cam Ward), was not present at WSU’s pro day.

The WSU star receiver accounted for a team-leading 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 catches in 2024.

WSU listed Williams as a Pro Day attendee in a Tuesday press release, but excluded him from a Friday morning social media graphic. A reason for his absence was not given.

While the absence is notable, it is a minor development considering his standout NFL scouting combine performance last week.

Williams joined his former quarterback, Cam Ward, who spent his fifth year with the Hurricanes, as the only former Cougs invited to the NFL’s flagship prospect showcase.

There, Williams ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and reportedly met with several NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and others.

Pole draws NFL interest

While Pole did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine, he did participate in the Shrine Bowl on Jan. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

He has spent the past two months training at Triple F Elite Sports Training in Knoxville, Tenn., under the tutelage of former NFL tight end Lee Smith.

“Everything that he says and every word that he spits out to us and our fellow trainers in Tennessee, we should listen,” Pole said. “My knowledge of the game just went (up) leaps and bounds compared to where I was after the season.”

Pole transferred to WSU from Chabot College in 2023. He started 21 games over two years at left tackle.

Pole posted a 29-inch vertical, recorded 23 reps on the bench press and ran a 5.21 in the 40-yard dash at Friday’s Pro Day.

His college film, coupled with his Shrine Bowl appearance, have earned him pro football’s attention, including from the Seattle Seahawks and the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“Seattle, Green Bay, Kansas City,” Pole said. “A bunch of teams have reached out and asked me to come talk. I’ve got some 30 visits throughout March. Get to fly around even more. I hate planes, but we’ll find a way.”

Pole’s next seven weeks will be full of flights, but as he spoke in a news conference following his Pro Day, the two-year Coug was grounded.

“It’s hard when you’re in that dark and you’re trying to really have that dream. And, you know, my first day in (junior college) and first practices and stuff, I’m dying just from the warm up,” Pole said. “That’s just what helped me carry through the dark times I had here, the dark times I had during Pro Day training, and dark times I’m gonna have in the future.

“The more you get comfortable with it, the more you understand that once that light hits, it’s just champagne bottles everywhere.”

Pole left the Taylor Sports Complex on Friday with an air of confidence having just put himself out there in front of the majority of the NFL.

While he has about seven weeks until the NFL draft and subsequent undrafted free agent signing period, the remainder of his Friday was crystal clear.

“Eat and eat and eat,” Pole said. “I don’t know what the boys want to eat, but whatever they want to eat, I want to eat.”

Extra points

Janikowksi exhibited his place kicking and his kickoff abilities at WSU’s Pro Day.

As a scout shouted various hash markings and distances, Janikowksi gradually moved further down the field, missing one, but making the rest.

He booted a 57-yard field goal which clanged off the lower crossbar, but bounced fair. The sixth-year Coug was met with a round of applause from onlookers.

Complete results were not available following the Pro Day, although Moku appeared to be the fastest 40-yard dasher, clocking an unofficial time of 4.52 seconds.