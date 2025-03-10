Buzzer breakdown: USF has no answer for Graham Ike, Michael Ajayi provides needed spark in Gonzaga win

LAS VEGAS – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 85-76 win against San Francisco in Monday’s West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals at Orleans Arena.

Ike takes over

From the what’s new department, Gonzaga senior post Graham Ike had another big game against San Francisco.

The 6-foot-9 Ike powered inside for 27 points, his third game with at least 22 points in six career games versus USF. The big man scored 26 and 22 in two of GU’s three wins over the Dons last season. He averaged 16.5 points in two wins earlier this season.

Ike scored the Zags’ first eight points of the second half as GU erased a two-point halftime deficit. After San Francisco closed within one point, Ike struck for a three-point play and a layup off Khalif Battle’s pass to extend Gonzaga’s lead to 67-61.

Ike scored 17 of 27 points in the second half. He made 9 of 13 shots, 9 of 11 free throws and grabbed 10 rebounds. His season high was 28 points vs. Kentucky.

Ajayi provides first-half lift

Michael Ajayi gave the Zags a much-needed jolt off the bench in the first half. The senior forward struck for nine points, seven boards, two steals, one assist and one block.

USF sagged off Ajayi for the second straight game. He wasn’t able to make them pay from the perimeter, missing a pair of 3-point attempts, but he got loose for two dunks, a mid-range jumper and 3 of 6 at the foul line.

Ajayi finished with nine points and eight boards.

Beasley fast start, cools off

USF sophomore guard Ryan Beasley, who left the court in pain with an ankle injury during GU’s 95-75 win in the regular-season finale nine days ago, sat out practice all week before returning to score a career-best 29 points in Sunday’s win over Washington State.

Dons coach Chris Gerlufsen didn’t know Beasley was going to play until 15 minutes before tipoff.

Beasley was at it again Monday, dancing and clapping to music blaring over the sound system before the opening tip and then scoring USF’s first seven points. He cooled off the rest of the half but subbed in for the final possession. Beasley shook Emmanuel Innocenti with a fake and drained a 3-pointer to give the Dons a 37-35 edge at the break.

Gonzaga’s defense bottled up Beasley in the second half. He finished with 13 points, all three coming in the final 2:47 after he missed his first four field-goal attempts of the second half.