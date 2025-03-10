Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Warren N. Sanderson, of Post Falls, and Cheryl R. Elkins, of Spokane.

Jose G. Rodriguez Urdaneta and Maibeth O. Martinez Cambar, both of Spokane.

Colin M. Gormley and Iris F. Everdina Kuppen, both of Spokane.

Paul D. Young and Ashleigh M. Siegfried, both of Clayton, Wash.

Robert B. M. Layne and Crystal J. Windishar, both of Spokane.

Ritok L. Belton, of Spokane Valley, and Billma L. Melson, of Spokane.

Zechariah L. Speer and Katelyn M. Griffith, both of Spokane.

Zachery R. Burkey and Isabella M. Hansen, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel J. Shipps and Kassie D. Cannon, both of Spokane.

Nicholas C. Tennis, of Airway Heights, and Kayla J. Coston, of Spokane.

Hunter T. Dozier and Ashley K. Heister, both of Spokane.

Tyler M. Rose and Megan K. Becker, both of Spokane Valley.

Wesley C. Fischer and Tatiana R. Shulgan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Seattle Apartments Managers LLC v. Jessica Wood, restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors Managers VII LLC v. Billy Komen, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Smith, Felicia N. and Anthony M.

Clevinger, Rachael E. and Travis T. J.

Oberlander, Keaton E. and Kaycea L.

Rice, Shonna L. and Kaycee L.

Stayton, Lisa C. and Michael A.

Conlon, Robb J. and Mandy C.

Ramsey, Danielle K. and Dustin R.

Sodergren, Michael D. and Dena K.

Connor, Heather M. and Charles A.

Burgess, Cortney and Cody

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jordan A. Stevens, 34; $700 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic indecent liberties and third-degree domestic assault of a child.

Robert Wines, 40; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Angel A. Tlatelpa, 19; $2,277.50 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Jacob C. Webster, 25; $408.38 restitution, two days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Antonio M. Davis, also known as Antonio A. Davis, 32; $15 restitution, 70 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of order violation.

Bobby Lamere, 49; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Chad A. Terrell, 32; $810 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon.

Logan S. Peterson, 21; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jacob S. Velez, 31; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Tyler G. Beaty, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jacob S. Velez, 31; $15 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Chad A. Mosby, 48; 18 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of unattended property.

Francis W. Nganga, 52; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jonathan Garcia Rodriguez, 33; two hours of community service, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Scott E. Hamby, 31; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.

Kevin T. Yochum, 38; 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Dmitriy A. Belyakov, $1245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nicole J. Cooper, 37; 113 days in jail with credit given for 113 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew D. Ertz, 36; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Michael W. Floyd, 30; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Casey E. Dalager, 28; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Dezirae L. Fichte, 26; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license and making a false statement to a public servant.

Oleg T. Golovin, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Michael J. Herrera, 34; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment.

Corey D. Embry, Jr., 32; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Joshua R. Granchie, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, making a false statement to a public servant and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Scott M. Lyons, 46; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Darrel L. Miller, 58; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance and protection order violation.