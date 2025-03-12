Seahawks sign veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks began filling out their receiving corps Wednesday in the wake of the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, reaching agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to the NFL Network.

A league source confirmed the agreement to the Seattle Times.

Valdes-Scantling played last season in New Orleans where new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was the offensive coordinator. He had 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with the Saints, averaging 22.6 yards per reception, after joining the team at midseason after he was released by Buffalo.

Valdes-Scantling played in six games with two catches for 26 yards with the Bills before his release.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Valdes-Scantling played in seven NFL seasons and won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs following the 2022 and 2023 seasons, including catching a TD in KC’s 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers following the 2023 season.

The Seahawks released Lockett on Wednesday and traded Metcalf to the Steelers on Friday, creating two big holes in their receiving corps.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo as the only receivers on the roster who caught a pass last season. Cody White is an exclusive rights free agent and also figures to return. That could be announced later Wednesday. The Seahawks could make a run at Cooper Kupp, who was released by the Rams on Wednesday.

Valdes-Scantling has 205 receptions for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns in 106 NFL games, averaging 33 receptions for 572 yards and three TDs per season.

He was rated as Pro Football Focus’ 117th-best free agent available.

Cornerback Brown off to 49ers

The third day of NFL free agency opened with the Seahawks learning a player who began last season as a starter – cornerback Tre Brown – is moving on to the rival 49ers.

Brown announced the move on X stating: “Dealt w injuries last year that slowed me down but we 100% 9ers getting a good one I can promise you that!’’

Brown was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2021 out of Oklahoma and started 13 games and played in 39 over the last four years.

Brown began last season as the starting left cornerback when the team was in the nickel package, its primary formation. Brown suffered an ankle injury, which opened the door for Josh Jobe to take over his role.

Jobe held on to that spot for most of the rest of the year as the defense showed marked improvement down the stretch. Jobe agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million last week, which foreshadowed that Brown would not be returning.

Jobe, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are all under contract for the 2025 season and set as the team’s starting cornerback trio heading into the offseason.

This story will be updated.