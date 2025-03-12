Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael B. Snow and Kristy J. Kelley, both of Spokane.

Preston H. Kahanu, of Deer Park, and Uniqua D. M. Anderson, of Plummer, Idaho.

Ian T. Burnham and Lydia G. Kiesecker, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Caudle, of Hayden, and Kristine L. Edwards, of Yakima.

Solomon A. Famurewa and Kenya L. Hughes, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey C. Barnes and Adam T. Bradley, both of Coeur d’ Alene.

Connor M. Sloan, of Ponderay, Idaho, and Sophie A. Dignan, of Sandpoint.

Joshua D. Jenkins and Rebecah J. Lakman, both of Spokane Valley.

Francisco J. Garcia Urias and Cristina M. Ocegueda, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Aireal Perkins, et al., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Adam Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Lord Hill Group LLC v. Christina Stanley, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Samantha Webb, et al., restitution of premises.

Transitions LIHTC LLC v. Kathleen Lundquist, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties I LLC v. Terence Hosaka, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe Icg LLC v. Michael Eppard, et al., restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe Icg LLC v. Samantha Zellmer, et al., restitution of premises.

Lukas Pelozzie v. Crystal Brown, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Heather Hagen, restitution of premises.

Greystone Owners Association v. Jeffrey C. Dieckman, et al, foreclosure.

Kayla J. Hurd v. Meghan A. Gardner and Margaret A. Gardner, complaint for personal injuries.

Rachel Arana v. Mary Kathan Smith and Reid A. Smith, complaint for personal injuries from a vehicle collision.

Lori Martinelli v. Kayla Huntley and First National Insurance Company of America, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zinn, Jalina M. and Merrit A.

Delcambre, Shakayla F. and Higgins, Lamont M.

Hammac, Rebecca A. and Joshua L.

Sprenkle, Alex D. and Infante, Laura E.

Salinas, Katiy M. and Anthony S.

Warren Tamithy and Anthony M.

Leinen, Ryan N. and Chance L.

Lefave, Nicholas J. and Vaughan, James A.

Olmsted, Nicholas and Andrea

King, Shanette M. and McGhee, Sean M.

Lewis, Joshua E. and Collen, Hayley M.

Davis, Tina N. and Don R., Jr.

Maltsev, Igor V. and Natasha

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Marlon E. Laffoon, Jr., 33; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted arson, residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Emily N. Hansen, 25; $15 restitution, 27.75 months in prison with credit given for 250 days served, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, after being found guilty of order violation.

Ethan E. Fechner, 22; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jeremy J. Smith, 40; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael P. Sherwood, 40; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Robert O’Donnell, 37; $700 restitution, 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted vehicle theft.

Victor Ustimenko, 20; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Steven Tharaldson, 44; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Warren D. Aker, 51; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree reckless burning.

Genevieve J. Champagne, 20; $500 fine, three days in jail converted to three days of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Cameron C. Christensen, 36; one day in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Blake D. J. Conery, 39; 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Danielle A. Day, 34; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Chad A. Delay, 31; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Patrick O’Brien Dire, 38; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Zachary E. Feider, 34; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Logan S. Peterson, 21; 28 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Rodney J. Rorabeck, 35; 15 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Stanley K. Ruff, 68; 237 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, telephone harassment, abuse of emergency reporting and resisting arrest.

James W. Tucker, 55; 16 days in jail converted to 15 days of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Gregory Murray, 63; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas G. Kabanuk, 42; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Gerald A. Kennedy II, 40; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tiffany R. Hill, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Anna K. Silva, 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Karen F. Thomas, 64; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ivon L. Allen, 34; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, obstruction and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shayla E. Thompson, 21; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Bradley T. Willett, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Damen J. Banning, 47; 180 days in jail with credit given for 119 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Mitchell R. Falk, 26; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.