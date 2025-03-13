Report: Chiefs, former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew agree to one-year deal

By Jeff Howe, Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton The Athletic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Once again, Patrick Mahomes has a new backup. The Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth acquisition during the NFL’s free agency period occurred Thursday when they added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew. Both parties agreed to a one-year contract, a league source told The Athletic.

Although Minshew, 28, the former Washington State QB, was not listed in the top 150 players in the Athletic’s NFL free-agency rankings, the Chiefs believe he can be a serviceable backup – perhaps one who is better than Carson Wentz, who last season served in the role.

By Thursday afternoon, the details of Minshew’s contract were yet to be shared. He could make close to the veteran’s minimum since his former employer, the Las Vegas Raiders, still owe him $3.2 million from his previous two-year contract. The Raiders released Minshew on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, a move that included a dead money salary-cap hit of $7.7 million.

How he fits

The Chiefs believe Minshew is an upgrade over Wentz, which it’s understandable based on last season statistics. The Raiders began last season with Minshew as their starter. His best performance was in Week 2, when he led a comeback victory on the road over the Baltimore Ravens, generating 276 passing yards, a touchdown and one interception.

In nine games last season, Minshew recorded 2,013 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Minshew sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in late November.

Wentz struggled in his lone start for the Chiefs, finishing with 98 passing yards.

Throughout Mahomes’ eight-year career, coach Andy Reid has always preferred to have a veteran at the quarterback position. One interesting part of the upcoming season is that Minshew has started 46 games in his six-year career, making him the least-experienced backup Mahomes has had.

Another reason Reid wanted Minshew is because he has played in an offense similar to the Chiefs’ playbook. Minshew began his career in 2019 as the Jacksonville Jaguars backup, playing under coach Doug Pederson, a disciple of Reid.

2025 impact

For next season, the hope remains the same for the Chiefs when it comes to their backup quarterback – they only want Minshew to play significant snaps in Week 18. If such occurs, that means Mahomes has again led the Chiefs to the postseason, perhaps even earning the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, which occurred last season.

Reid and general manager Brett Veach hope that Minshew’s biggest impact will be in meetings inside the Chiefs’ training facility. Reid always wants Mahomes to grow and improve by learning from another veteran quarterback, such as how they go through the progression and how they process the opposing defense’s coverages.

If Minshew needs to make a spot start or two for Mahomes, he has shown in the previous season that he can be capable of leading his teammates on successful drives.

Cap update





Entering Thursday, before adding Minshew, the Chiefs had $25.68 million in effective salary-cap space, according to Over the Cap.

Just last Tuesday, the Chiefs were last in the league, as they were $19.4 million over the salary cap. But by Wednesday morning, just ahead of the new league year, the Chiefs restructured Mahomes’ contract and pass rusher Chris Jones’ contract, creating $49.44 million in salary-cap space.

That space was necessary for the team to sign its three other free-agent acquisitions – left tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Another way the Chiefs can create even more salary-cap space is by signing right guard Trey Smith to a multiyear extension. The Chiefs’ first major move this offseason was to place the franchise tag on Smith, the 25-year-old who was a Pro Bowler last season. Smith signed the tag, which restricts him to a one-year salary of $23.4 million.

Smith is projected to command a four-year, $86 million contract, including $52.5 million guaranteed, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs could sign Smith to a five-year deal with at least $50 million fully guaranteed, which would be the most for a guard. The team prefers a five-year deal because it would be better to spread the money over those years while also projecting the league’s salary cap to continue to increase.

Even if it takes weeks for the Chiefs and Smith to agree to an extension, the team’s next move could be to re-sign defensive end Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal. Omenihu is the No. 20 edge rusher in the Athletic’s NFL free-agency rankings and No. 124 overall.

Outlook





The deal, on first look, is an easy one to make for the Chiefs. Even if Minshew doesn’t play a single important snap in 2025, he is quality insurance for Mahomes – and insurance that wasn’t pricey compared to other backups who were on the market.